Just In
- 15 hrs ago What Are Happy Hormones And 7 Natural Ways To Boost Them
- 16 hrs ago Viral News: Huband Lets Wife Leave With His Lover In Exchange of 71 Sheep
- 16 hrs ago Important Traits Required For A Strong Professional Relationship
- 16 hrs ago Punjab Government Brings 4,500 Journalists Under Health Insurance Scheme
Don't Miss
- Finance Sterling & Wilson Solar Makes A Weak Debut; Lists At Discount Of 10%
- Movies Rashmika Mandanna Lands In Big Trouble For Revealing The Title Of Her Movie With Karthi
- News Why does Trump want to buy Greenland? Check where he has put up a Trump Tower
- Sports Murray beaten at Winston-Salem Open as singles return continues
- Technology Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India Launch: Watch The Live Stream Here
- Automobiles Mahindra Cuts 1500 Jobs As Slowdown Crisis Worsens
- Education Karnataka PGCET 2019 Result On August 22; Check Counselling Schedule
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
National Soft Ice Cream Day In US: Try This Delicious Fried Ice Cream Recipe At Home!
20th August is National Soft Ice Cream Day in the United States. Boldsky brings to you the most loved dessert ever- Ice cream. If you are the one who loves fried items and ice creams, this recipe is totally for you!
Fried ice cream recipe, wow that's sounds just great! Imagine how tasty it could be then. The recipe is so simple and tasty that you can prepare it in your house.
Yes, all you need to have is vanilla ice cream or any of your favourite choice of ice creams, the basic ingredients and voila, your fried ice cream is ready to be served.
The fried ice cream tastes so good that you would want to prepare this at your house instead of going to a restaurant just to have this dessert! And, that's why we're bringing you this easy recipe for today.
So, let's take a look at how to prepare a fried ice cream.
Serves - 4
Cooking time - 15 minutes
Preparation time - 3 to 4 hours
Ingredients:
- Vanilla mixed fruit - 4 scoops
- Biscuit crumbs - 1 cup
- Corn flake crumbs - 1 cup
- Cocoa powder - 3 teaspoons
- Cornflour - 2 teaspoons
- Oil
Procedure:
- Take four scoops of vanilla mixed fruit ice cream.
- Take a plate and add the cocoa powder to it.
- Now take the ice cream scoop and roll it on the cocoa powder.
- Freeze the ice cream for the next two to three hours.
- Meanwhile take a small bowl and add 2 tea spoons of corn flour and add water.
- Do not add excess water and make sure the mixture is semi liquid.
- After three hours, take the ice cream from the freezer and dip it in the corn flour mixture.
- Now take another plate and add the crushed biscuits or corn flakes.
- Later roll the ice cream mixture on the crushed biscuits or crushed corn flakes.
- Meanwhile heat oil in the pan.Once it is heated add the ice cream to it and deep fry until it turns reddish brown.
Serve the hot fried ice cream with chocolate or honey as a topping and indulge in some great dessert!