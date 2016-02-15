National Soft Ice Cream Day In US: Try This Delicious Fried Ice Cream Recipe At Home! Ice Creams oi-Sowmya Shekar

20th August is National Soft Ice Cream Day in the United States. Boldsky brings to you the most loved dessert ever- Ice cream. If you are the one who loves fried items and ice creams, this recipe is totally for you!

Fried ice cream recipe, wow that's sounds just great! Imagine how tasty it could be then. The recipe is so simple and tasty that you can prepare it in your house.

Yes, all you need to have is vanilla ice cream or any of your favourite choice of ice creams, the basic ingredients and voila, your fried ice cream is ready to be served.

The fried ice cream tastes so good that you would want to prepare this at your house instead of going to a restaurant just to have this dessert! And, that's why we're bringing you this easy recipe for today.

So, let's take a look at how to prepare a fried ice cream.

Serves - 4

Cooking time - 15 minutes

Preparation time - 3 to 4 hours

Ingredients:

Vanilla mixed fruit - 4 scoops

Biscuit crumbs - 1 cup

Corn flake crumbs - 1 cup

Cocoa powder - 3 teaspoons

Cornflour - 2 teaspoons

Oil

Procedure:

Take four scoops of vanilla mixed fruit ice cream.

Take a plate and add the cocoa powder to it.

Now take the ice cream scoop and roll it on the cocoa powder.

Freeze the ice cream for the next two to three hours.

Meanwhile take a small bowl and add 2 tea spoons of corn flour and add water.

Do not add excess water and make sure the mixture is semi liquid.

After three hours, take the ice cream from the freezer and dip it in the corn flour mixture.

Now take another plate and add the crushed biscuits or corn flakes.

Later roll the ice cream mixture on the crushed biscuits or crushed corn flakes.

Meanwhile heat oil in the pan.Once it is heated add the ice cream to it and deep fry until it turns reddish brown.

Serve the hot fried ice cream with chocolate or honey as a topping and indulge in some great dessert!