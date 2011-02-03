Valentine's Day 2020: This Strawberry Jelly Cheesecake Is Worth Checking Out Fruity Bakes oi-Staff

Valentine's Day 2020 is around the corner and romance is filling the air making all couples go wild with each other. The most romantic thing that anyone would do for their loved one is to cook for them a special meal enriched with love and care.

This V-Day, surprise her by trying out the tasty Valentines Day strawberry jelly cheesecake , this 14 February. This is an easy recipe to prepare at home.

All you need for the strawberry jelly cheesecake recipe is-

1.crushed biscuits – 6 to 7

2.Butter – 3 ounces3.Sugar- 1 ounce and Castor sugar- 1 ounce

4.Cooking cheese

5.fresh cream- 5 tsp

6.curd/yogurt – 5tsp

7.half kg of strawberries

8.strawberries jelly mix – 4tsp

9.water

10.containers for cooking

To get started in making this delicious strawberry jelly cheesecake recipe all you have to do on February 14th, this Valentines Day is to put your apron on and get started with these directions

1.In a base tin with the help of a metal spoon, mix the crushed biscuits, the butter and the sugar well so that it forms a good mixture. Press the metal spoon over the base of the cake tin at around 20 centimeters around.

2.Put to boil in a separate container the strawberries and water. After boiled, make it into a puree ( thick liquid )

3.In another large bowl mix together the cheese and the sugar.

4.Add in the fresh cream and the yogurt and mix well again.

5.When the strawberry puree is done, place this ingredients into the tin on top of the crushed biscuits mixture.

6.Store in the fridge overnight and the next morning carefully glide the biscuits sides of the cheescake and slip it onto a plate.

7.For garnishing , add on cut strawberries on the top of the cheesecake.

8.Heat the strawberry jelly and gently set it on the cake.

9.Leave it to set.

After some time you will see that your strawberry jelly cheesecake recipe is ready to eat. Enjoy Valentines Day, February 14th with that special one as you put every piece of this strawberry jelly cheesecake in your lovers mouth.