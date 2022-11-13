Just In
- 6 hrs ago Jennifer Aniston's Beach Waves: How To Get It In 2 Steps!
- 6 hrs ago Happy Children's Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Posters, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
- 14 hrs ago Weekly Horoscope, 13 November To 19 November 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
- 16 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 13 November 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- Movies Neha Marda Reveals She & Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Stopped Talking Over Petty Issue: I Wish I Had Called Him
- News Ex-CJI UU Lalit justifies acquittal of 3 convicts in Delhi Chhawla gang rape case
- Sports Qatar 2022: FIFA World Cup Stadiums at a glance; Al Janoub Stadium a tribute to fishing and pearl diving past
- Education Part-time PhD, PhD for graduates, Entrance test for PhD: Know the new UGC Rules on PhD Admission in India
- Finance Mukesh Ambani Enters Race To Takeover Liverpool Football Club: Report
- Technology BenQ GS50 Projector Review: Best Portable Projector For Home And Outdoor Use?
- Travel IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways Cancels Nearly 171 Trains on November 13
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Sigma Base Vs Alpha Plus Top Variant
Children's Day Treat: Coffee Cookies Recipe To Make Your Child Happy
Want to give your kids a treat on Children's Day? Then here is a cookie recipe to get you started. Coffee cookies are the ideal recipe for kids because they have a strange emotional attachment with coffee. Kids like to do all things that are considered grown-up. Drinking coffee is one of those many things that is restricted for kids.
So you can make coffee cookies on Children's Day to treat your little ones. This cookie recipe is not very complicated and you need just 35 minutes to prepare it. Even if you are late, you can have the coffee cookies ready by the time your kids get back from school. You can be assured that all the ingredients for this recipe are present in your kitchen so no need to go for a hurried shopping trip either!
Serves: 20 cookies
Preparation Time: 25 minutes
Baking Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
- All purpose flour- 1½ cups
- Butter- 50 grams
- Powdered Brown Sugar- 4tbsp
- Coffee powder (instant coffee)- 2tbsp
- Vanilla essence- 4 drops
- Egg whites- 2
- Grated coconut- ½ cup
- Salt- 1 pinch
- Baking soda- 1tsp
- Baking molds- 20
- Butter paper- 1 sheet
- White cream- 1 cup
Procedure
1. Heat the butter lightly to melt it. Then in a bowl add sugar to the melted butter. Whisk to mix it up.
2. Add egg whites and vanilla essence to the buttery mixture and beat it for 3-4 minutes. You will get a frothy liquid.
3. Take the flour, baking soda, coffee powder and salt in a large mixing bowl. Whisk the mixture.
4. Pour the butter and egg mixture into this flour mixture. Add a little warm water and whisk the mixture together to get a fluffy batter.
5. Sprinkle the grated coconut and mix well.
6. Preheat the micro-oven to 350 degrees F.
7. Now pour the batter into the mould greased with butter.
8. Cover it with butter paper and bake the cookies for about 7-10 minutes on 60 percent power.
9. Allow the cookies to cool and then decorate the chocolate colour cookies with white cream.
When your kids get home from school you can give them their Children's Day surprise; oven-fresh coffee cookies!
- recipesEasy And Tasty Ginger Almond Cookies Recipe
- recipesHow To Prepare Chocolate Cookies With Stuffed Cream Cheese
- recipesPeanut Butter Banana Cookies: How To Make It At Home
- pulseCookies Will Be Baked In Space To See How They Are Cooked In Zero Gravity
- recipesStar Anise Cookie Recipe
- recipesBanana Ice Cream And Double Chocolate Black Bean Cookie Sandwich Recipe
- recipesBarley Ragi Chocolate Butter Cookies
- cakes bakesCrunchy Coconut Cookie Recipe
- nutrition5 Health Benefits Of Cookies
- cakes bakesNut Cookie: National Nut Day Spcl
- cakes bakesChocolate Chip Cookies With Oatmeal
- deep fried snacksItalian Wine Cookies: Christmas Snack