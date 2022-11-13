Children's Day Treat: Coffee Cookies Recipe To Make Your Child Happy Cakes Bakes oi-Anwesha Barari

Want to give your kids a treat on Children's Day? Then here is a cookie recipe to get you started. Coffee cookies are the ideal recipe for kids because they have a strange emotional attachment with coffee. Kids like to do all things that are considered grown-up. Drinking coffee is one of those many things that is restricted for kids.

So you can make coffee cookies on Children's Day to treat your little ones. This cookie recipe is not very complicated and you need just 35 minutes to prepare it. Even if you are late, you can have the coffee cookies ready by the time your kids get back from school. You can be assured that all the ingredients for this recipe are present in your kitchen so no need to go for a hurried shopping trip either!

Serves: 20 cookies

Preparation Time: 25 minutes

Baking Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

All purpose flour- 1½ cups

Butter- 50 grams

Powdered Brown Sugar- 4tbsp

Coffee powder (instant coffee)- 2tbsp

Vanilla essence- 4 drops

Egg whites- 2

Grated coconut- ½ cup

Salt- 1 pinch

Baking soda- 1tsp

Baking molds- 20

Butter paper- 1 sheet

White cream- 1 cup

Procedure

1. Heat the butter lightly to melt it. Then in a bowl add sugar to the melted butter. Whisk to mix it up.

2. Add egg whites and vanilla essence to the buttery mixture and beat it for 3-4 minutes. You will get a frothy liquid.

3. Take the flour, baking soda, coffee powder and salt in a large mixing bowl. Whisk the mixture.

4. Pour the butter and egg mixture into this flour mixture. Add a little warm water and whisk the mixture together to get a fluffy batter.

5. Sprinkle the grated coconut and mix well.

6. Preheat the micro-oven to 350 degrees F.

7. Now pour the batter into the mould greased with butter.

8. Cover it with butter paper and bake the cookies for about 7-10 minutes on 60 percent power.

9. Allow the cookies to cool and then decorate the chocolate colour cookies with white cream.

When your kids get home from school you can give them their Children's Day surprise; oven-fresh coffee cookies!