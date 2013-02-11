Just In
Valentine's Day 2021: Chocolate Tart Recipe
The chocolate tart is one of the most romantic recipes to try on Valentine's day. Unlike other chocolate recipes, a Chocolate tart is much easier to prepare. You need not spend a lot of time baking this Valentine's day recipe like a pastry or cake. Moreover, a chocolate tart is one of the most romantic foods that lovers can share.
So, as Valentine's day is here are recipes might be on your mind, you can try this easy dessert recipe to impress your lover. Even if you are a man, this Valentine's day recipes is easy enough to be tried, my amateur cooks. So try making chocolate tart and share some love with your special someone.
Serves: 2
Preparation Time: 30 minutes
Cooking Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- Tart shells: 6
- Fresh cream- 1 cup
- Cocoa powder- 2tbsp
- Fine sugar- 1tbsp
- Eggs- 2
- Milk chocolate- 100 grams (grated)
- Milk- 1 cup
- Vanilla essence- few drops
- Butter- 1tbsp
- Salt- 1 pinch
Procedure
- Break eggs into a mixing bowl. Add salt, sugar and cocoa powder to it.
- Also, add a few drops of vanilla essence and 1tbsp of butter.
- Now add milk and beat the mixture. Once you get a uniform solution, add cream to it.
- Also, add the grated chocolate to the bowl and beat till it becomes a dark brown batter.
- Grease the tart shells with butter and add 2tbsp of the mixture into each shell.
- Grease a baking pan and place the tart shells in it. Cover the baking dish with butter paper.
- Bake these chocolate tarts for 10-12 minutes in an oven that is pre-heated to 250 degrees.
Allow the baked chocolate tarts to cool and pour chocolate sauce over it before serving.