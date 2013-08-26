Just In
Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Try This Delectable Potato Kachori Recipe At Home On This Special Day!
This year the Janmashtami is on 24th August, Saturday and making a special recipe at home is a custom in many houses.
In case you are wondering what to try this year on Janmashtami, making potato small kachoris will be an excellent idea. They are mouth-watering and easy to make. Potato small kachori is one of the best Janmashtami recipes to try out this afternoon. This festival of Janmashtami, make sure that you and your family relish every meal in style. Trying out different recipes for Janmashtami is one of the ways to celebrate the birthday of Lord Krishna.
The best thing about this Janmashtami recipe is that it consists of dry mango which enhances the taste to any dish you make. The potato small kachori is special because of its tiny size therefore it is a most loved treat by children. Lets take a look as to how to make this potato small kachoris.
Serves - 4
Preparation time - 30 minutes
Cooking Time - 50 minutes
For Kachori flour
- Wheat flour - 300 grams
- Suji (semolina)- 100 grams
- Baking powder - ¼ tbsp
- Oil - 2 tbsp
- Salt - to taste
For the potato stuffing
- Potato - 6 nos (chopped)
- Jeera seeds - ½tbsp
- Dhaniya powder - 1 ½ tbsp
- Green chili - 2 (chopped)
- Ginger - 1 ½ piece
- Dry mango powder - ½ tbsp
- Garam Masala - ¼ tbsp
- Salt - ½ tbsp
- Oil - for frying
Procedure
- First you need to boil the potatoes in a pressure cooker. Pressure cook it for 5 whistles.
- While the potatoes are boiling, you can start the kachori recipe by making the dough.
- Sift the wheat flour and suji. Add salt, baking powder and oil and knead the flour well.
- After the dough is needed keep it aside for half an hour.
- When the potatoes is boiled, peel the skin and break into small pieces.
- In a pan, heat oil and add in the jeera seeds to roast it. When the jeera seeds crackle, add in the dhaniya powder, green chili, ginger, dry mango powder, garam masala, salt and the boiled potatoes.
- Stir the ingredients with a flat spoon for 3 minutes.
- Using the dough, make lemon sized balls by placing one ball on the palm of your hand and flatten it with your fingers. Gently press the center of the kachori with your thumb and 1 ½ teaspoon of the potato filling.
- Now seal the ends in the shape of the kachori. Press between your palms and roll gently with a rolling pin. Make all kachoris in this manner.
- Heat oil in a kadai for deep frying. Deep fry the kachoris on a medium flame.
- When the kachoris turn golden brown in colour, remove the kachori from the kadai.
- Place the kachoris on a plate which has a napkin placed on it to remove the excess oil.
Try using this method and fry the rest of the potato kachoris. Serve the potato kachoris hot with green and sweet chutney.