Just In
- 7 min ago 10 Things You Should Never Put On Your Face
-
- 15 min ago Xerosis Cutis (Dry Skin): Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors And Treatment
- 52 min ago Catherine Zeta Jones And Her Daughter's First Photoshoot Is About Simple And Soothing Outfits
- 1 hr ago Chhath Puja 2019: Know What Is Chhath Puja, The Rituals And Significance Associated With it
Don't Miss
- Sports U-23 World Wrestling Championship: Ravinder aims for gold as he enters final; Gaurav Baliyan in the repechage
- News Iqbal Mirchi PMLA case: Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra appears before ED
- Finance RIL Becomes Sixth Largest Energy Firm In The World By Market Cap On Touching New High
- Automobiles MINI Countryman Black Edition Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 42.40 Lakh
- Technology Xiaomi Crowdfunding Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 In India For Rs. 2,299
- Movies Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Finale Voting: Rahul & Sreemukhi Leading The Race?
- Travel 10 Best Winter Getaways From Bangalore
- Education 5 IIMs In Financial Times Masters in Management Rankings 2019
Halloween 2019: Delicious Chicken Recipes For Your Party
Potato Chips Chicken Strips
Ingredients
Chicken Breasts – 500 gm
Potato Chips – 100 gm
Flour – 50 gm
Eggs – 4
Salt and Pepper – To Taste
Purple Cabbage - 1
Procedure
1. Preheat the oven at 220 degrees C and grease it lightly with butter.
2. Cut the chicken breasts into strips
3.Beat up the eggs with chilli flakes, salt and pepper
4.Layout chips and flour in different plates.
5. Dip the sliced chicken breasts in the egg and then roll it over chips and dust it with flour.
6. Then bake it in the oven for 20-25 minutes.
7.Brush off all the extra chips
Garnishing
Dip the tip of the baked chicken wings in red chilli sauce and then warp up two strips in a leave of purple cabbage. Pin it up with a toothpick and serve hot with mayonnaise.
Treat your guest with this chicken recipe this Halloween to add on to the spirit of the party.