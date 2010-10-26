Halloween 2019: Delicious Chicken Recipes For Your Party

ENGLISH

    It's Halloween and time to experiment with chicken recipes. At the time of Halloween, chicken becomes an important part of the meal and it is also the time when you can experiment with different garnishing to make it look creepy and yummy. Thus, a lot of renovation in chicken recipes go one at the time of Halloween. Like every year, this year too Halloween will be celebrated on 31 October. Let's look at one such chicken recipe -

    Potato Chips Chicken Strips

    Ingredients

    Chicken Breasts – 500 gm

    Potato Chips – 100 gm

    Flour – 50 gm

    Eggs – 4

    Salt and Pepper – To Taste

    Purple Cabbage - 1

    Procedure

    1. Preheat the oven at 220 degrees C and grease it lightly with butter.

    2. Cut the chicken breasts into strips

    3.Beat up the eggs with chilli flakes, salt and pepper

    4.Layout chips and flour in different plates.

    5. Dip the sliced chicken breasts in the egg and then roll it over chips and dust it with flour.

    6. Then bake it in the oven for 20-25 minutes.

    7.Brush off all the extra chips

    Garnishing

    Dip the tip of the baked chicken wings in red chilli sauce and then warp up two strips in a leave of purple cabbage. Pin it up with a toothpick and serve hot with mayonnaise.

    Treat your guest with this chicken recipe this Halloween to add on to the spirit of the party.

