    Teachers Day 2019: Easy Cookie Recipes For Teacher's Day

    By
    |

    Teacher's Day is very special for many people. It is a day which is dedicated to all the teachers. Students are all geared and cheered up to present special gifts to their teachers. There are many kids who want to prepare something special for their favourite teacher on this special day.

    If you want to try some special Teacher's Day recipe and treat your teacher, then it is a very bright idea. You can simply prepare some handy recipes like biscuits and cookies. Cookies is one of the best snacking ideas that can be prepared without much of a hassle.

    Cookies can be prepared with different ingredients. If you love cookies, then here are some sumptuous and easy recipes that you can try for your special teacher. From dried nut cookies to flaxseed cookies, the list of cookies is never ending.

    Before deciding what you will be preparing, it will be good to know your teacher's favourite flavour. This will help you prepare some special Teacher's Day cookies. Just make sure you present them very nicely. For example, you can either wrap cookies in a colourful cover and wrap with fluorescent coloured ribbons. It will look presentable and sweet too!

    Cookie Recipes For Teacher's Day:

    Dried Fruit Cookie

    This is a delicious cookie recipe that is prepared with dry fruits. It is a healthy cookie recipe which boosts the immune system and loaded with dry fruits.

    Nut Cookie

    Nut cookies are very popular and tastes yummy. This cookie recipe is very simple and kids can prepare it on this Teacher's Day.

    Chocolate Chip Cookie

    Chocolate chip cookies are loved by everyone. This soft cookie will melt in your mouth, while you chew on the chunks of absolutely divine chocolate chips.

    Caramel Cream Cookie

    Baking caramel cream cookies at home is much easier than what you actually think. The flavour of caramel makes this creamy cookie all the more mouth-watering.

    Cranberry Oatmeal Cookie

    The sweet and crisp cranberry cookies would be a special Teacher's Day gift that you can prepare easily.

    Cornflakes Cookie

    If your teacher is health conscious, you can try this special recipe for him/ her.

    Flaxseeds and Nut Cookie

    This is a low fat cookie recipe which is easy to prepare. On Teacher's Day, present some healthy flaxseed and nut cookies which are nicely wrapped up with colourful ribbons.

    Peanut Butter Cookie

    How about trying some cookies using your favourite ingredient, peanut butter? Make sure your teacher is not allergic to nuts or peanut butter.

    Read more about: teachers day snacks
     
