Recipe Of Paprika Chicken With Roasted Potatoes

This paprika chicken with roasted potatoes is a famous Hungarian delicacy. Though the name sounds quite classy and may make you feel like it is a difficult dish to be prepared at home, trust us, the method of preparation is really easy.

Once you'd get a hang of preparing this dish, it is surely going to become your go-to dish that you'd also want your guests to savour. So, have a quick look at the ingredients required and the procedure to prepare this yummy smoking hot chicken dish.

Serves - 6

Preparation Time - 15 minutes

Cooking Time - 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1. Paprika - 3 tsp

2. Baby Potatoes - 10-12 (with skin)

3. Boneless Chicken - 300 grams

4. Sea salt to taste

5. Oil - 2½ tsp

6. Rosemary - 2-3 sprigs

7. Black Pepper - for taste (crushed)

8. Red Chilli Sauce - 1½ tsp

9. Thyme - 6-7 sprigs

10. Garlic - 2 cloves (chopped)

11. Parsley - for garnishing (chopped)

Procedure:

1. Take baby potatoes (whole) into a big bowl and add oil, sea salt and rosemary sprigs into it. Give it a good toss and spread it on a baking tray. Bake potatoes for 8-10 minutes at 180 degree Celsius.

2. Now, it's time to marinate the chicken. Take boneless chicken pieces into a bowl and add salt, crushed black pepper, oil, garlic, paprika powder and thyme into it. Marinate it well and keep it aside for 10-15 minutes.

3. Heat a grill pan and add oil into it. Take a skewer and insert the chicken pieces into it. Now, place the chicken skewer into the grill pan.

4. As you are taking the thigh part of the chicken, you need to cook it a little more.

5. Let the chicken be cooked and you bring out the potatoes from the oven. Cut one and check if that is completely cooked.

6. Take a plate and place the potatoes on it. Now, bring out the cooked chicken from the grill pan and complete your platter. Garnish it with some chopped parsley and serve it hot.