Eid-Ul-Fitr 2020: Non-Veg Recipes That You Must Not Miss!

The most auspicious day has finally arrived. People across the world are very enthusiastic to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr. Men from the Muslim community gather at the Mosque for Namaz, which is a very important part of the festival in the morning. This year Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated from the evening of 23 May to the evening of 24 May.

Before going to the Namaz on the day of the festival, people eat sweets, so that everything goes well for them. While the men go for a Namaz, women read the holy Quran and prepare delicious dishes for the Eid-ul-Fitr.

Why not treat yourself to a list of special dishes that you can prepare while you're thinking of what to cook for the festival. Here's a list of some of the amazing dishes picked for the occasion of Eid. Have a look.

Roti & Meat Ball: You can start your auspicious festival with this roti and meat ball recipe. Though this recipe is prepared for other festivals, you can cook this as a light food to start your day with. Sweets: As mentioned earlier, you can prepare sweets and have them before you leave for Namaz. Read on to know the best sweet recipes that you can have to start the auspicious day. Buttermilk: You can take a sip of buttermilk as well before you start your lunch or even have it during lunch. As buttermilk is good for digestion, you can prepare this easy drink recipe to start off your lunch menu. Hakka Chilli Chicken: This chicken recipe is a side dish. As we all love to have some really good side dishes along with the main dish, you can try preparing this hakka chilli chicken recipe. It is less time consuming and even tastes delicious. For Recipe Click Here Crispy Fried Chicken: This recipe is the best to start off your wholesome meal. And once you prepare the dish, we bet it'll get over soon because of its amazing taste. So, read on to know how to prepare this yummiest starter ever. For Recipe Click Here Mutton Dalma: This is a very famous dish that is prepared with meat in Orissa. It is a very healthy recipe and has a lot of nutritious ingredients that go into it. For Recipe Click Here Chicken And Peas Rice: For the main course, you can cook some chicken and peas rice, which is very tasty. The dish looks very delicious and irresistible as well. So, check out how to prepare the chicken and peas rice recipe. For Recipe Click Here Hyderabadi Lal Gosht: This recipe is for all the mutton lovers. As we add the different spices, the food sure tastes out of the world. Read on to know more on how to prepare the Hyderabadi lal gosht. For Recipe Click Here Mutton Haleem Recipe: You can prepare the haleem recipe with mutton or beef. The recipe takes a minimum of seven hours to be prepared, this is because the meat has to melt in the rice. So, you can start cooking it in the morning, so that it is ready for your lunch. Try these exotic recipes for this Eid and let us know your feedback. For Recipe Click Here