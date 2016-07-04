Eid-Ul-Fitr 2020: Special Recipes To Try On This Day Non Vegetarian oi-Sowmya Shekar

The day is finally going to arrive soon and the wait is going to get over! Yes, we are just two days away from celebrating the most auspicious and joyful festival 'Eid', across the globe. This year Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated from the evening of 23 May to the evening of 24 May.

After a month's fasting, we break the fast and wait anxiously to celebrate the festival. On the special festival, people dress up in their best attire and pray to the lord. Men go to the mosques in groups and convey their wishes to each other on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Meanwhile, women stay back at home and prepare dishes for the festival. And today, we're here to share with you some of the amazing recipes that you can prepare for Eid.

These are the dishes that are definitely loved by one and all and hence can be prepared for the festival.

Most of these dishes can be prepared for the main course. Read on to know what are the best dishes that you can prepare for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Kashmiri Biryani: Biryani is a sure favourite dish for many of us. Here's a Kashmiri special mutton biryani recipe for you. So, read to know how to prepare the best mutton biryani for Eid. For Recipe Click Here Chicken Spring Roll: Chicken spring rolls can be cooked and served as a side dish. It tastes best when it is served with sauce. The recipe is very simple and you can cook the dish soon as well. For Recipe Click Here Beef Cutlet: Beef cutlet is the best recipe you can try if you want to make the festivities more special. It is a super snack recipe for Eid. The preparation time is not more and it even tastes great! For Recipe Click Here Shahi Korma: Shahi korma is a meat recipe that takes some time to be prepared. It is a lengthy recipe, but this is a must try recipe for Eid, as it is a very rich and tasty dish that cannot be missed for Eid. For Recipe Click Here Kalimiri Kebab: Kalmiri or black pepper kebab is a very spicy recipe. As the name suggests, the main ingredient is pepper. Generally, the recipe is prepared with boneless meat. So, read on to know how to prepare the kalimiri kebab recipe for Eid. For Recipe Click Here Kheema Fry: Today we shall tell you how to prepare the Kheema fry recipe in a true Andhra style. As we all know, Andhra recipes are very spicy and tasty and the kheema fry that we are preparing is a dry recipe. Read on to know how to prepare the kheema fry recipe for Eid. For Recipe Click Here Badam Phirni: Phirni is a special sweet that is prepared for Eid. The sweet recipes are had either in the morning or during the meal. As sweet is generally had during festivals, this is the best sweet recipe you can try to prepare. So, prepare these yummy recipes for Eid and let us know how they tasted. For Recipe Click Here