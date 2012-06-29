ENGLISH

    Muri Ghonto: Bengali Fish Delicacy

    By
    |

    Whenever we discus Bengali recipes, then it is either a dessert or the famous Machher Jhol. There is so much more to Bengali cuisine than just a plain fish curry. Muri Ghonto for example is an interesting Indian fish recipe and is very popular Bengali recipe.

    The basic ingredients of this Indian fish recipe are the head of fish and rice. It is needless to say that it is a very traditional dish. You will not find a perfect Muri ghonto recipe in any cook book. It is a legacy passed down by mothers and grandmothers. Like most Bengali recipes, Muri Ghonto too involves plenty of deep frying. But it is still a very healthy option because of its richness in fish oils that are so essential for good eye sight and lustrous hair.

    Muri Ghonto

    Serves: 4

    Preparation Time: 4o minutes

    Ingredients:

    • Head of Ruhu fish- 500 gms
    • Rice- ½ cup
    • Bay Leaf- 1
    • Cumin seeds- 1tsp
    • Green chillies- 4 (slit)
    • Onion- 1 (chopped)
    • Potato- 1 (cut into small pieces)
    • Ginger- 1 inch (minced)
    • Garlic pods- 4 (minced)
    • Red chilli powder- 1tsp
    • Turmeric- ½tsp
    • Cumin powder- 1tsp
    • Pepper corns- 4
    • Cardamom pods- 2
    • Cinnamon sticks- 1 inch
    • Cloves- 4
    • Mustard oil- 4tbsp
    • Ghee or clarified butter- 1tbsp
    • Salt- as per taste

    Procedure

    1. Fry the rice in ghee for 3-4 minutes on a low flame and keep it aside.

    2. Soak the whole spices pepper corns, cardamom, cinnamon sticks and cloves in water.

    3. Heat oil in a deep bottomed pan. Break the head of the fish into small parts and deep fry it in the oil.

    4. Fry the fish head thoroughly for 5 minutes until it turns crisp and red. Strain out the fried fish head and keep it aside.

    5. Season the left over oil with the bay leaf and cumin seeds. Throw in the slit green chilies into it.

    6. Saute the onions in the pan until they turn golden. Then add potatoes to the pan and deep fry till they turn golden.

    7. Now add ginger and garlic to the pan and cook on simmer for 2-3 minutes.

    8. Now mix the powdered spices namely red chilli, cumin and turmeric in a half a cup of water. Add this to the pan and let it simmer for 2 minutes.

    9. Now add the muro or fried fish head to the pan along with the fried rice. Mix it well and cook on low flame for another 2 minutes.

    10. Pour 1 cup of water into the pan. Add salt; cover and cook on low flame for about 10 minutes.

    11. Meanwhile crush the soaked whole spice by hand or in the blender.

    12. When the stipulated time is over, turn off the flame. Season the dish with ghee and the crushed masala.

    Muri ghonto can be served with dal and hot steamed rice. This dish cannot be enjoyed with roties.

     

