Taapsee Pannu Super Cool Safety Pin Hairstyle Will Blow Your Mind Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Hairstyles that can make you turn your head in surprise are hard to come by. Taapsee Pannu and her hairstylist, Amit Thakur has managed to do that. For the Kids' Choice Awards 2019, that recently took place in Mumbai, Taapsee Pannu adorned a hairstyle that will blow your mind. Well, more specifically the elements used in the hairstyle.

Taapsee went for two infinity braids at the front that was pulled together at the back in a low messy bun. While the infinity braids gave the look a refreshing twist, it was the safety pins that lopped in the braids that will make you do a double-take. Yep, that's right! Safety pins were looped through her braid starting from the top of her head to the base of her bun with almost an inch of space between two pins.

This look was an absolute delight to look at and is a great idea for the next time you want to try a new hair look. And if you ever do try it, remember to exercise caution while dealing with the safety pin part of the look. And if you are wondering, this is not something that has been done the first time ever. In fact, safety pin hairstyles are quite popular and various versions of it have been done by different hair enthusiasts.

The infinity braid is also an element of the look that you can take note of and try recreating. To cop this look, you will need vigilance, practice and patience.

So, how do you like Taapsee's hairstyle? Tell us in the comment section below.