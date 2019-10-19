Just In
With This Looped Low Bun Sonam Kapoor Give Us An Exquisite Hairstyle To Wear To Office
Sonam Kapoor is someone many people lookout to for outfit goals. But apart from that, Sonam has some great hairstyle and make-up goals as well. One of the few celebrities who can carry a variety of looks and know how to dress up for a particular occasion, Sonam is a treat to watch and take beauty cues from. And her recent look gives you an exquisite make-up look to rock at your workplace.
In her latest post on Instagram, Sonam is wearing a black strapless dress on top of a white formal shirt. While her look is formal and stunning, what we are here to talk about is her elegant and well-made hairdo. Her hairstylist, Madhuri Nakhale styled her hair in a looped low bun and we think that this look is perfect to wear to the office. It is a laid back, subtle, elegant yet eloquent hairdo that is sure to lift your look for the day. And the best part is you need to spend hours to create this stunning hairdo.
We hope you are convinced to try this hairdo and if you are, here is a step-by-step tutorial for you to create this look. Check it out!
Sonam Kapoor's Looped Low Bun
What you need
- Comb
- Teaser comb
- A couple of hair ties
- Hairpins
- Hair spray
Steps to recreate the hairdo
- Comb through your hair to remove any tangles.
- Tease your hair a bit using the teaser comb to create some volume.
- Make an inch-ling parting at the front and gather all of your hair at the back to create a low ponytail.
- Secure the ponytail using a hair tie.
- Not take a section of the hair from the ponytail and keep it aside.
- Take the rest of the ponytail and fold it in half to create a loop. Secure it using another hair tie.
- Now wrap the section you had separated earlier around the base of the ponytail and secure it using some hairpins.
And that is it. This easy hairstyle can be done in a couple of minutes and add grace to your look. Practice will bring that finesse to the hairstyle. So give yourself a few tries to figure out this hairdo.
