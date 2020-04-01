ENGLISH

    Rihanna’s Latest Magazine Cover Is A Literal Tribute To The Nude Make-up Gods

    By

    Queen Rihanna once again grazed the Vogue magazine cover for the May 2020 edition. In two separate covers, Rihanna exuded the boss-lady vibes not just with her attire, but her make-up as well. Dolled up by make-up artist Ismaya Ffrench, Rihanna wore a make-up look that was a literal tribute to the nude make-up Gods. The warmth, rich colours and the blend of the make-up will blow your mind.

    In both the avatars, Rihanna kept her make-up the same- nude, nude and nude. A nude make-up is a look that is meant to seamlessly blend with your natural tone and enhance your natural features. With the right technique and the right shade of nude, the result can be amazing, as can be seen here. Being the owner of one of the most acclaimed beauty brands, Fenty Beauty we expect nothing from the pop sensation.

    View this post on Instagram

    Gang back in da Stu!! @Edward_Enninful and I are back at it again with @StevenKleinStudio for the May 2020 cover of @BritishVogue 🥰✊🏿 available Friday, April 3rd! . Wearing all @Burberry by @RiccardoTisci17, and a custom @StephenJonesMillinery durag. Photographed by @StevenKleinStudio and styled by @Edward_Enninful, with hair by @YusefHairNYC and @NaphiisBeautifulHair, make-up by @IsamayaFfrench using @FentyBeauty and nails by @RedHotNails. With thanks to @JillDemling.

    A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

    You got everything in her look- the right base, the required amount of warmth, sculpted cheekbones, nude smokey eyes, highlighted cheekbones and nose, and very glossy and nude lip colour.

    View this post on Instagram

    TRUTH. @BritishVogue @StevenKleinStudio @Edward_Enninful

    A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

    Her braided hair was covered using a black bandana that enhanced the richness of the look. Talking about her outfits, she wore two- a white pantsuit and a black camisole paired with an unbuttoned jacket. In the first look, the feather detail was all the accessory required while in the second look, she wore chunky gold necklaces that definitely gave off the bad-ass vibes.

    We loved her make-up and will definitely be trying our hands on it. What about you? Tell us which look of Rihanna's your favourite in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 19:37 [IST]
