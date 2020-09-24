Just In
ICW 2020: The Best Captured Beauty Trends That You Would Want To Try Yourself
With India's first-ever digital fashion week, FDCI's Indian Couture Week 2020 coming to an end, we have officially entered the realm of digital fashion. It was truly a special event that witnessed the change from traditional ramp walk style fashion week to a cinematic performance. From Gaurav Gupta's opening show to Manish Malhotra's closing show, the ICW 2020 showcased the designer's creativity and passion through some stunning pieces.
But, that wasn't all. This digital fashion show also proved to be a visual treat for all the beauty lovers out there. Creative hair accessories, flawless make-up, blast from the retro- you name it. This fashion show catered to all the facets of beauty. So, we did a little retake and have listed for you the best beauty trends captured in ICW 2020. Take a look!
Creative Headbands
Headbands that were popular in the 90s have made a comeback to the beauty scenes, but with a twist. Floral and bejewelled headbands have become a huge trend lately. And a ton of such creative headbands were seen on Day 1 of the fashion week in the Suneet Varma Show.
The models wore beautiful blingy and floral lehengas that were complimented flowy hair styled with floral and bejewelled headbands. This created a statement look that didn't need extravagant make-up to make an impact.
Sleek Hair
Sleek hair has become the new hair craze. Even your favourite celebrities are wearing silky, smooth, almost wet-looking hair all the time. It came as no surprise then that they were featured in the Gaurav Gupta Show on day 1 of the fashion week.
With models wearing solid-hued, rose-textured sarees and gowns, the sleek hair helped to keep the look grounded and gave the dresses their moment to shine. We think that was a very smart move. The whole look came together beautifully in the show.
Natural Glowing Make-up
Slowly but surely the world is moving towards a more natural look. With beauty brands coming up with a nude colour palette, fashion shows have also started embracing the natural glowing look. All through the fashion week, you could see models wearing extremely natural look with a hint of lip gloss and highlighted high points that added a natural sheen to the face.
So, if you aren't comfortable with bright and bold look, don't fret! The beauty industry is currently going gaga over the natural look.
Elegant Buns
Low buns are extremely classy, especially with a lehenga. With the designers featuring heavy embroidered attires, hair styled in buns become an obvious choice to pull the look together and prevent any mess.
The Rahul Mishra Show held on Day 2 of the fashion week seemed to follow the same mantra. With the models wearing heavy lehengas and chunky jewellery, the low buns kept hair off the face and gave the beautiful attire and accessories a moment to shine.
Stunning Retro Waves
Much like the headbands, retro hairstyle has made a huge comeback. More specifically, retro waves. These are a part of almost all the major shoes and ICW as no different.
Retro waves ruled the Dolly J show held on Day 3 of the fashion week. With models in gorgeous sarees and chunky chunky traditional jewellery and classic retro bun, the hair were main attraction for us. Middle-parted hair with retro waves that framed the face and formed a low bun at the back, the look took us to a completely different era. Needless to say, we loved it!
Smokey Eyes, Duh!
No fashion show is complete without the classics. And smokey eye is at the extreme top of the classic beauty trends list. The collection ‘Sindoori' showcased at the Anju Modi show was a serene display of classic beauty.
With a minimalist theme, great colour choice, cultural vibes and classic smokey eyes, the show did a great job to capture the essence of our Indian tradition. The subtle smokey eyes was created with immense precision and brought life to the show.
And that were all the beauty trends that captured our attention. A combination of classic and modern, these trends are stylish and simple enough for any one of us to flaunt. So, the next time you need some beauty inspiration, try any of these trends. We assure that you are going to fal in love with the outcome.
All Image Credits: FDCI Instagram