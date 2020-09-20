ICW 2020: Amid Pandemic, Rahul Mishra’s Lotus Pond Collection Exudes A Soothing Effect Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

It started with the haunting notes of the birds chirruping, the second frame showed the majestic Neemrana Hotel with a soothing pink lotus flower blossoming, and the floral embroidered veil of the model accentuating the whole effect. Rahul Mishra's first-ever digital presentation for the FDCI's India Couture Week 2020 gave us a break from the cacophony of today's time. Actually, his digital presentation made us all pause and just think about our surroundings. Somewhere in the middle of the pandemic and with our feeds peppered with diverse noisy narratives, Rahul Mishra's collection beckoned us to appreciate the simplicity of nature.

Ever since the pandemic, we have noticed that the conversation between humans and nature has become more intimate. With human intervention reduced amid Covid-19, we started realising the positive impact on nature. And with his beautiful perception of nature, the designer reiterated the importance of preserving nature in its most raw primal form. He did so by crafting nature's striking notes into his traditional festive wear. Rahul Mishra's collection titled, Lotus Pond, was about striking hues and textures, the symphony of birds and butterflies, underwater landscapes, lotus ponds, and the burst of vibrant floral blooms. There was something so calming about his outfits and simply put, we found the outfits oh so pretty.

The collection was an organic extension of the designer's Paris Haute Couture Collection, 'Butterfly People'. This collection like the previous collection of Rahul Mishra was also a testimony to the intricate craftsmanship of kaarigars (hand embroiderers and tailors) involved in crafting the exquisite nature blends into fabrics. This collection of Rahul Mishra's is an ode to the evolving ecosystems of aquatic plants, fishes, planktons, dragonflies, and butterflies - all brought together by the sublime lotus. Here are the gorgeous outfits from his collection, perfect for festive occasions.

The Floral Saree

We absolutely loved the floral saree from his collection for it was a light and delicate number, accentuated by floral blooms. The fall of the saree was sprinkled with subtle purple, green, and pink floral accents and the border was enhanced by relatively more prominent floral-cuts. The 3D-floral blouse with yellow and pink floral embroidered patterns enhanced the effect. We loved the minimal styling of the model. This floral saree from the collection is definitely ideal for ladies who want to look a class apart.

The Nature-Inspired Separates

Whilst his entire collection was a tribute to nature, this particular ensemble from the Lotus Pond was an encapsulation of all the elements of nature. From colourful flapping butterflies to lotus ponds to blooming flora, and the blue of sky and water - all was visible in this attire. We thought the cropped jacket-style blouse and the sharp panelled skirt gave the model flaunting this outfit an impeccable smart look. Since the outfit was elaborate in terms of pattern, the jewellery was light. It was a beautifully balanced look.

The Lotus-Leaves Inspired Gown

Posed confidently at the balcony with the soft orange evening sky in the backdrop, the model inspired us to invest in this stunning gown. The off-shouldered gown featured a corset bodice and flared hem. This gown seemed inspired by lotus leaves and gave us a glimpse of planktons and underwater landscape, the elements that made this gown unique. The fringe-style border enhanced the look of the gown. We found this gown perfect for cocktail parties and evening occasions.

The Ivory And Beige Sherwani

Rahul Mishra's latest collection also consisted of understated traditional menswear. In this particular sherwani, we loved the symphony of ivory and beige. The ivory bandhgala kurta was accentuated by the flared hem and featured textured accents. The pink, yellow, and green minimal floral accents on the collar, the button-line, and sleeves upped the effect. The beige pyjamas softly colour-blocked the attire and also the white embroidered juttis of the model matched with the kurta.

The Blue And Green Lehenga

This was also a striking lehenga and in the time of bling and embellishment, this lehenga donned by the model was a welcome break. The lehenga was an ode to nature with sky blue and silver motifs blouse and the skirt was dominated by green leaves, pond, and the underwater landscapes. The attire showed the area around the pond and we couldn't take our eyes off the net dupatta with colourful accents. We loved this attire for its soothing appeal.

The Pink And White Sherwani

This was one of our favourite outfits from the designer's latest collection. We not only loved the soft pink shade hue on the full-sleeved but also the meticulously-done floral accents. The model teamed this exquisite kurta with white pyjamas and juttis. This was one of the best traditional menswear we have seen in ages and it seemed ideal for men with a distinctive taste.

So, which ensemble from Rahul Mishra's, Lotus Pond did you like the most? Let us know that.