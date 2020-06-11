6 Stunning Nail Art Designs To Beat The Monsoon Blues Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

The dark and clammy monsoon season can dampen our moods. The risk of our clothes ruining and our make-up melting is too much for us to entertain the idea of giving our inner fashionista a twirl. However, one element that has no care for the rains and can instantly take your mood and your beauty quotient up a notch is your nails. Well, nail arts to be precise.

The #monsoonnails trend gets a lot of hype with the onset of the rainy season. Seeing the raw and beautiful monsoon captured in your nails can fascinate anyone. So, if you are up for the challenge and want to embrace this season, here are six amazing nail art ideas to beat those monsoon blues.

The Dark Rainy Showers PC: Instagram/nailocalypse If are a novice in nail art, you might want a nail art that is simple yet represents the monsoon aptly. This easy and stunning rain showers nail art is just the one for you. Keeping your base dark or light(such as the silver in the picture), use a contrasting colour to make a rainfall pattern all over your nails. Rain Droplets And Blooming Flowers PC: Instagram/nailartnthings This nail art captures the essence of the monsoon season. With blossoming flowers on half your nails and transparent pearly raindrops on the rest of your nails, this nail art will instantly brighten up the gloomy days of the season. Recommended Read: How To Take Care Of Your Skin This Monsoon Season A Rainy Day Story PC: Instagram/nehabothra A story written on the nails. If you are a storyteller, make your nails your canvas this monsoon season and capture the giddy feeling of rainfall with this nail art. All you need is a lit bit precision and a few neon and dark colours. Cloudy Day PC: Instagram/charaxes_distanti Clouds floating through the sky is a perfect description of the season. Make your nails monsoon-appropriate by adding cute white clouds on the grey background of your nails. To add a gothic touch to your nail art, use black polish to create strong and sharp rainfall. Clouds And Thunderstorm PC: Instagram/crazy.nailzz Cute white clouds on a clear blue sky has been the signature monsoon nail art for quite some time now. We love the ‘thunder' twist on alternate nails to this popular nail art. This ‘thunder before the lightning' nail art design will bring the memories of the roaring thunder of our childhood monsoons that used to intimidate us. Long Lasting Monsoon Makeup Hacks Blossoming White Daisies PC: Instagram/blackpalettestudio This tiny white floral nail art will bring a smile to your face. We love the simplicity of the look. Add a monsoon touch to your regular French manicure by adding a tiny white flower at the corner of your nails. This blossoming nail art is enough to forget the murky weather outside.