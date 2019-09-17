ENGLISH

    IIFA Rocks 2019: Katrina Kaif Dazzles In Maroon Make-up Look; Get This Look Here

    IIFA is a celebration of movies and stories that won our hearts. And as it turns out, it is a celebration of all things beauty as well. Every year at IIFA the Bollywood divas put their best foot forward and dazzle in some great make-up looks. And this year seems no different. And this time Katrina Kaif in a lavish maroon make-up outshined everyone.

    Katrina Kaif oozed mysterious vines with her shimmery maroon gown which she paired with a complementary maroon make-up look. This is not the first time that Katrina rocked a maroon look and we think that maroon is her colour. The sleek straight hair added an element of sophistication to the look.

    The look was elegant, neat, refined and aesthetically pleasing and Katrina won over the green carpet with this look. So, today at Boldsky, we've recreated this look for you in a few simple steps. Check this out!

    💃 @iifa @wizcraftindia #IIFA20

    Katrina Kaif's Marron Make-up Look

    What you need

    • Primer
    • Dewy foundation
    • Concealer
    • Setting powder
    • Blush
    • Rosewood maroon eyeshadow
    • Burgundy eyeshadow
    • Black eyeliner
    • False eyelashes
    • Mascara
    • Contour
    • Highlighter
    • Nude brown glossy lipstick
    • Setting spray

    Steps to recreate the look

    • Primer the T-zone of your face. Blend the primer in using dabbing motions.
    • Apply the foundation on your face and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.
    • Apply the concealer under your eyes and blend it using the damp beauty blender.
    • Using the setting powder, set your concealer in place.
    • Define and fill in your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.
    • Contour your cheekbones and jawline. Here is how you can do that.
    • Apply the rosewood eyeshadow on your crease.
    • Apply the burgundy eyeshadow all over your lid. Blend well to make sure there aren't any harsh edges.
    • Thickly line your upper lash line.
    • Tighline your eyes and line your lower lash line.
    • Apply a coat of mascara on your lashes and stick the false eyelashes on your eyes.
    • Apply a little blush on the apples of your cheeks.
    • Using the highlighter, highlight the high points of your face- your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.
    • Apply the lipstick to finish off the look.
    • Spritz some setting spray on your face to set the make-up in place.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 13:08 [IST]
