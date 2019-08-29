Katrina Kaif Looks Super Hot In Subtle Make-up Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

How can we forget Zara Zara Touch Me song from the 2008 film Race? Katrina Kaif looked absolutely hot and what made her look more attractive was her silver stunning outfit and her subtle make-up. Her on-point make-up gave some major make-up goals to all the girls out there.

And recently, Katrina Kaif posted a few pictures on her Instagram handle from her latest photoshoot and we noticed that the make-up was similar to the one in the dance number. The actress is seen donning a black mini dress with brown floral prints. What made her look sizzling was the neutral dewy make-up. So, she opted for a minimal base with soft pink highlighted cheekbones. She went with a nude pink lipstick and let her perfect smokey eyes do all the talking.

Her eyebrows were precisely groomed and filled. She softly contoured the nose to give it a perfect shape and her neck as well to flaunt the V-shaped neckline dress. The actress completed her look with long and round golden hoop earrings. The wavy hair falling on her shoulders rounded up her look for the day.

If you want to slay your make-up game, make sure you opt for minimal base. The on-point smokey eyes can help you draw all the attention while picking the right nude shade lipstick will spruce up your look. This make-up look is perfect for parties, especially if your outfits or accessories are extravagantly showy.

