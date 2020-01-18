Just In
Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Zendaya, Shraddha Kapoor, Hina Khan & More
Instagram is a fascinating place for beauty lovers. Once you go in, opens a magical land that can trap you for hours and hours. The culprits are our celebrities and various beauty enthusiasts creating astonishing looks that one can't help but admire.
Last week on Instagram, Zendaya stunned the Gram lovers with her hairstyle. Shraddha and Richa opted for a classic eye look that never fails to amaze. Hina Khan displayed the correct use of colours and Tamannaah Bhatia's make-up inspired us to go beyond the norm.
Zendaya
Zendaya, who has won hearts of millions with her acting skills, is now killing it with her latest hairstyle. Mostly seen in open hair flaunting her curls or in a niche bun, Zendaya attended the Critics Choice Awards 2020 sporting boxer braids that were cascading down her back. Her make-up was light and dewy. We are in love with her complete look.
Shraddha Kapoor
When Shraddha Kapoor comes out to promote her movie, you can be assured you will get some drool-worthy looks. Shraddha posted on her Instagram a few pictures of herself from a photoshoot in a classic black smokey eye look and you need to take notes. Whether you are looking for a party look or a casual evening out look, her intense make-up and the luscious loose wave will cover all your needs.
Hina Khan
Most of us don’t go all-in with make-up. But we do love some touches here and there to enhance our look. Hina Khan’s latest post on Instagram is a lesson on how to do it. She can be seen wearing a subtle make-up look that was amped up with a pop of pink colour on the inner corner of her eyes. Case in point. If you want to add a sizzling touch to your look, just add some bright colour on the inner corner of your eyes and feel the change.
Tamannaah Bhatia
How many of you have tried over-lining the lips? And under-lining it? Tamannaah’s look will sure tempt you to give it a try. In her recent post on Instagram, Tamannah Bhatia looks dazzling with a soft metallic smokey eye. The element of her look that you need to pay attention to, however, is her lips. Beautifully underlined and stained in a copper-brown shade, it provides richness to the look. You have your next beauty lesson right there- sometimes underlining can work like a charm. Give it a try!
Richa Chaddha
Richa Chaddha is on fire with her beauty looks! Who is getting obsessed with her stunningly gorgeous make-up and impeccably styled short hair? We are. For the Amazon party, Richa donned a dual-hued smokey eye make-up and we can’t keep calm. The combination of black and blue shades gave an intense touch to the look and the glossy brown lips did an amazing job to balance it. It’s a thumbs up from us.