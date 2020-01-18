Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Zendaya, Shraddha Kapoor, Hina Khan & More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jan 12, 2020 at 9:56pm PST Zendaya Zendaya, who has won hearts of millions with her acting skills, is now killing it with her latest hairstyle. Mostly seen in open hair flaunting her curls or in a niche bun, Zendaya attended the Critics Choice Awards 2020 sporting boxer braids that were cascading down her back. Her make-up was light and dewy. We are in love with her complete look.

View this post on Instagram ⚔️ A post shared by INAYAT ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on Jan 13, 2020 at 8:35am PST Shraddha Kapoor When Shraddha Kapoor comes out to promote her movie, you can be assured you will get some drool-worthy looks. Shraddha posted on her Instagram a few pictures of herself from a photoshoot in a classic black smokey eye look and you need to take notes. Whether you are looking for a party look or a casual evening out look, her intense make-up and the luscious loose wave will cover all your needs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jan 12, 2020 at 1:32pm PST Hina Khan Most of us don’t go all-in with make-up. But we do love some touches here and there to enhance our look. Hina Khan’s latest post on Instagram is a lesson on how to do it. She can be seen wearing a subtle make-up look that was amped up with a pop of pink colour on the inner corner of her eyes. Case in point. If you want to add a sizzling touch to your look, just add some bright colour on the inner corner of your eyes and feel the change.