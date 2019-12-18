Happy Birthday Richa Chadha: The Actress Whose Fashion Is Only Getting Stronger With Time Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Born on 18 December, 1986 Richa Chadha first came into limelight after her stunning performance in Gangs of Wasseypur series. Post that, she has delivered brilliant performances in movies such as Fukrey, Love Sonia, and Masaan among other films. Richa's acting prowess is well-appreciated but even her fashion game is beginning to get noticed. Over a period of time, her fashion has evolved and she has been making smart choices. Richa's fashion has some level of modernity and minimalism. She plays with a lot of structured outfits and vibrant hues and the actress has given us a lot of office wear ideas too. With time, Richa Chadha has upped her wardrobe and on her birthday, we would be talking about her recent amazing fashion choices.

Richa Chadha In A Glittering Black Dress Styled by Who Wore What When, Richa Chadha once wore this black blazer dress by Genes Lecoanet Hemant, which surprised us. Her full-sleeved dress was three quarter-sleeved and featured an overlapping detail. It was a shiny metallic dress, which we felt was ideal for office parties. She teamed her dress with pointed heels and accessorised her look with sassy silver jewellery, which was by Ayana Silver Jewellery. The makeup was nude-toned with light pink lip shade and the side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Richa Chadha In A Gorgeous Anarkali For a festive occasion, Richa Chadha gave us a break from bright hues and gave outfit ideas to women, who relate to subtle and minimal fashion. So, she wore a beautiful off-white butti print anarkali set that was by Paulmi and Harsh. It was a pretty outfit and Richa teamed it with a minty green dupatta. She looked absolutely fabulous and spruced up her look with a statement diamond ring and green-toned earrings. Her jewellery was from Satyani Fine Jewels. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-parted bob tresses elevated her look. Richa Chadha In A Blazer Dress Well, the Section 375 actress has really popularised the concept of a blazer dress. She looked stunning in her dress that was full-sleeved and structured. Dipped in the shades of ivory and blue, this dress of hers was not quite everybody's cup of tea. She teamed her dress with pointed shiny silver pumps, which went well with her attire. Richa accessorised her look with circular earrings from Aquamarine. The makeup was enhanced by muted pink lip shade and glossy pink lip shade. The bob tresses notched up her avatar. Richa Chadha In A Bold Blue Pantsuit This pantsuit look of Richa Chadha was pretty bold and she pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. The actress wore a pantsuit by Zara that consisted of a blue bralette top, a knotted blazer, and flared pants. Apart from her separates, we also loved her quirky metallic earrings, which were from Aquamarine. The makeup was dewy with matte pink lip shade and bob tresses. She looked amazing as ever. Richa Chadha In A Pretty White Dress The seasoned actress also wore a winter-party perfect dress that was by Vivienne Westwood. Her dress was full-sleeved and dainty with intricate work. It was a gorgeous dress with a knotted belt and she teamed it with a cute pair of white and red heels, which we so loved. The makeup was light and minimal with pink lip shade and smoky kohl. She accessorised her sleek tresses with glittery hairclips, which notched up her look. Richa Chadha In A Vibrant Sari For the Jio Mami Film Festival this year, Richa Chadha made a stunning statement with her concept sari that was splashed in the hues of light pink and yellow. While her sari was plain pink-hued, her shirt-styled blouse was yellow and white striped. She paired her sari with white pumps, which complemented her attire. Richa carried a pink pouch bag with her. The makeup was enhanced by icy pink lip shade and matching eye shadow. The side-parted tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, what do you think about Richa Chadha's outfits and looks? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Richa Chadha!

Photos Credit: Richa Chadha's Instagram