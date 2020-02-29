ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Urvashi Rautela And More

    By

    This week on Instagram was more like a lesson in the art of make-up and a nudge to try out different hairstyles. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, after so long was seen in a fierce make-up look and edgy hairstyle. Anushka Sharma went all-natural and soft with her make-up and hairstyle. While Urvashi Rautela put on the Disney Princess Jasmine avatar, Bhumi Pednekar gave the wet hair look a go. Jacqueline Fernandez was all charms with her accessorised make-up look.

    Array

    Priyanka Chopra

    Image: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra walked the ramp for Blenders Pride Fashion Tour Finale 2020 looking spiffy as ever. For the event, she took a break from her go-to nude make-up look and donned a graphic eyeliner make-up. Graphic eyeliner gained a lot of hype last year and Priyanka wore this hot make-up trend with a thick twist that made it appear almost like a smokey eye. What also made her look stand out was her hairdo that featured messy bun with a pouffe.

    ALSO READ: Blenders Pride Fashion Tour Finale 2020: Priyanka Chopra Looks Stunning In Graphic Liner & High Bun

    Array

    Jacqueline Fernadez

    Image: Instagram/Jacqueline Fernandez

    You won't see this kind of looks often. Jacqueline Fernandez donned this look for Liva Miss Diva 2020. Her look consisted of maroon monochromatic make-up look with maroon smokey eyes accentuated with thick eyeliner and a bold maroon lip. The look is then enhanced with a string of silver starts placed across one side of her face starting from the side of her temple going all the way down her neck. What can we say! We are mesmerised.

    Array

    Urvashi Rautela

    Image: Instagram/URVASHI RAUTELA

    Last week was special for Urvashi as she celebrated her birthday on February 25. She also attended the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020 in a hairstyle that seemed to be inspired by Disney Princess, Jasmine. It was a puffed multi-tied ponytail. We think this is the perfect hairstyle to try for those who want to try a new hairstyle but also not want to go overboard.

    Array

    Anushka Sharma

    Image: Instagram/AnushkaSharma1588

    How effective and stunning you think a natural make-up look be. Looking at Anushka's latest avatar, we say a lot. Last week on Instagram, Anushka Sharma charmed us with her natural make-up look that featured smudged lower lash line, blushed and contoured cheekbones and slightly tinted lips. She styled her hair in a messy low ponytail and paired this look with a sequined white dress with a plunging neckline.

    Array

    Bhumi Pednekar

    Image: Instagram/Bhumi

    The craze for the wet look is not over, guys! Bhumi Pednekar posted a sensual picture of herself on Instagram that featured wet hairdo. Keeping the make-up minimal, dewy and nude, she let the hairdo be the charming element of the look. Roughly combed and pulled-back wet tresses made the look chic and edgy and we loved it. She paired this look with a pink dress with ruffled sleeves and plunging neckline that we could not help but compare with Priyanka Chopra's Grammy 2020 outfit.

    ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar And Manushi Chhillar's Dazzling Make-up Looks On Instagram

    More INSTAGRAM News

    Story first published: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 14:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 29, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue