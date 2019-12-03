Bhumi Pednekar And Manushi Chhillar’s Dazzling Make-up Looks On Instagram Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

One has taken the movie industry by storm and one who is ready to. Bollywood divas, Bhumi Pednekar and Manushi Chillar have been getting pretty good at their beauty games. As you scroll through their Instagram handles, you are sure to stop more than a few times to get a good look at their make-up.

And their recent posts on Instagram give us make-up looks that are dazzling, glamorous and sizzling hot. While the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress, Bhumi Pednekar charmed us with her glowing and glossy nude make-up look, the former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar stunned us with a radiant and bold make-up look. Here is a closer look at their looks.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is on a roll. Busy with promoting her upcoming movie, Pati, Patni Aur Woh she has been giving us some major beauty inspiration through these promotional events. She recently posted a couple of pictures of herself on Instagram in a stunning sequin dress and a make-up look that was nothing less than dazzling. This glamorous make-up look of hers is oh so stunning and can be carried off easily. It also gives you a lot of room to play and customise it to your comfort level.

Talking about the make-up, her base was dewy and luminous which was topped off with some gorgeous highlighter that gave it that glowing-from-within look. The eyeshadow was a combination of different colours and textures of brown eyeshadow. We also loved her eyeshadow which was a combination of brown and metallic mauve lip shades.

If you are interested in giving this look a go, here is how you can recreate it.

Bhumi's glowing & glossy make-up

What you need

Primer

Luminous foundation

Concealer

Mocha brown matte eyeshadow

Metallic brown eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Mascara

Eyebrow pencil

Highlighter

Brown lip liner

Metallic mauve lipstick

Setting powder

Setting spray

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Steps to recreate the look

Apply the primer on the T-zone of your face and blend it in using patting motions. Let it get absorbed into your skin for a couple of minutes.

Apply the foundation all over your face and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Conceal your dark circles using the concealer and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Immediately set the concealer using some setting powder.

Fill in your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.

Moving to the eyes, apply the brown eyeshadow to your crease using the fluffy brush and blend it in using back and forth motions.

Next, using the flat eyeshadow brush, apply the metallic brown all over the eyelids.

Thinly line your eyes using the eyeliner.

Apply a nice coat of mascara to your eyelashes.

Next, apply the highlighter on the high points of your face- your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.

Moving to the lips, line your lips using the brown lip liner and fill your lips with it as well. Top it off with the mauve lipstick.

Spritz some setting spray all over your face to set the make-up in place.

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chillar just announced her debut movie a few days back and now she is all set to enter this gleaming industry of Bollywood. In her latest photoshoot, Manushi went for a flawless and radiant make-up look. This is a look that seems simple but an expert eye will know how much effort has gone to make the look flawless. Her base is dewy and fresh which is then brightened by baking the face. Her eye look is simple with a beige eyeshadow applied all over her lid and thick black eyeliner lining her upper lash line. The sharply defined and filled-in eyebrows add definition to the look and the highlighted high points of the face add a subtle glow.

Want to recreate this look? Here is a simple step-by-step guide for you.

Manushi's Radiant & Bold Make-up Look

What you need

Primer

Dewy foundation

Concealer

Beige eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Mascara

Eyebrow pencil

Highlighter

Red lipstick

Setting powder

Setting spray

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Big face brush

Steps to recreate the look

Prime the T-zone of your face and blend it in using patting motions. Allow it to get absorbed into your skin for a couple of minutes.

Apply the foundation all over your face and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Apply concealer under your eyes and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Immediately set the concealer using some setting powder.

Bake your face by applying a thick coat of setting powder from just below your cheekbones till your jawline and around your nose.

Define and fill in your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.

Moving to the eyes, apply the beige eyeshadow all over the eyelids.

Thickly line your upper lash line using the eyeliner.

Next, apply a nice coat of mascara to your eyelashes.

Dust of the bake using a chunky face brush.

Next, apply the highlighter on the high points of your face- your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.

Apply the lipstick on your lips to finish off the look

Spritz some setting spray all over your face to set the make-up in place.

So, what are your thoughts on these make-up look? Which one did you like the most? Let us know in the comment section below.