    Blenders Pride Fashion Tour Finale 2020: Priyanka Chopra Looks Stunning In GraphicLiner And High Bun

    By

    Priyanka Chopra walked the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour Finale (BPFT 2020) and looked stunning in her subtle yet intense make-up look. This was the 15th edition of the BPFT and Priyanka graced the ramp dressed in a gorgeous black gown that she paired up with an equally fierce make-up look.

    In most of the appearances lately, Priyanka has been rocking the nude and neutral make-up looks. It was a refreshing change to see Priyanka in a different avatar after so long. Talking about her make-up, Priyanka's flawless based was accentuated with contoured cheekbones and highlighted high points of the face that added a natural glow the look. But the element of her make-up that stood out was her eyeliner. The extended thick winged eyeliner traced the crease to create a powerful graphic eyeliner look. The nude lipstick balanced out the intensity of the look.

    Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020 Finale: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Graces The Ramp In A Black Gown

    That is not all though. The voluminous high bun at the front magnified the charm of the look and gave us a brand-new hairstyle to perfect. So, what do you think about Priyanka's look? Did you like the break from the nude make-up looks that have become her signature look? Let us know in the comment section below.

