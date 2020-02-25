ENGLISH

    Urvashi Rautela’s Multi-Tied Ponytail Looks Disney Princess Jasmine Inspired

    By

    Remember the time when the celebrities used to play it safe and had a signature hairstyle? While the celebrities do have a signature style today as well, they have become more experimental. And Urvashi Rautela is on the top of her game when it comes to donning all kinds of beauty looks. Usually seen in a sleek ponytail or high bun, Urvashi's latest hairstyle would remind you of Disney Princess Jasmine's hairstyle.

    Urvashi wore the look to Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020. Along with the one-shoulder ruffled white dress that featured a hot pink belt at the waist, her hairstyle also oozed Princess-vibes. The hairstyle we are talking about is the multi-tied ponytail.

    Also Read: Happy Birthday Urvashi Rautela: Her Six Most Party-Worthy Outfits That Will Make You Look Chic

    Hair styled in a puffed multi-tied ponytail with short side bangs on the front made her look charismatic. The ed highlights on the fringes and the caramel brown highlights through the ponytail added depth and texture to the look. On the make-up front, she went with her regular dewy nudish pink make-up. The look was kept minimal with no accessories except for diamond studs in the ears. The minimalist approach was the best course of action for this. Urvashi looked fabulous and inspired us to try different hairstyles.

    How To Get This Hairstyles

    Urvashi's flattering hairstyle is not a difficult feat to achieve. This hairstyle can be created in a few simple steps listed below.

    What you need

    • Hairbrush
    • Straightener (optional)
    • 4 black hair ties

    Also Read: Urvashi Rautela's Perfect Glossy Pout And Pretty Half Updo Hairstyle Are Something You Can't Miss

    Directions

    • Comb through your hair to get rid of any knots.
    • For a more defined and crisp look, straighten your hair. This step is optional. You can easily work with your natural hair.
    • Make an inch-long side-part at the front and lay some fringes on your forehead.
    • Pull the rest of your hair in a medium ponytail and tie it using the hair tie.
    • Next, separate your ponytail into four sections, each section being almost an inch long, and tie each section using the hair tie.
    • Pull out the hair from each section to get the fluffy look.

    Image Credits: Instagram/Urvashi Rautela

