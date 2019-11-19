Urvashi Rautela's Perfect Glossy Pout And Pretty Half Updo Hairstyle Are Something You Can't Miss Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

For women, a photograph is incomplete without the right pout. From undergoing lip surgeries to making use of various make-up products, women put in a lot of effort just to get that picture-perfect pout. Whenever we see selfies of our favourite Bollywood divas flaunting their glossy pouts, we try to copy them but yet fail to ace them.

Recently, Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram handle sharing a couple of pictures from the recent promotional round of Pagalpanti. In the pictures, the actress is seen flaunting her dewy make-up marked by perfect pink glossy lips. What made her look more gorgeous was her fringe-cut half updo hairstyle. So, in this article, we have talked about how you can get a similar make-up look and the pretty hairdo by following some simple steps. Take a look.

The Dewy Make-up Look Marked By Glossy Pink Lips

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Silver glittering eyeshadow

• Black eyeliner

• Mascara

• Eyebrow pencil

• Pink blush

• Blush brush

• Lip gloss

• Light pink lipstick

• Lip liner

• Highlighter

• Contour

• Contour brush

• Beauty blender

• Setting spray

• Flat eyeshadow brush

Steps to recreate the look

• Firstly, apply the primer on the T-zone of your face and blend it properly using the fingertips. Wait until it gets absorbed completely.

• Now, apply the foundation on the face and neck. Blend it well using the beauty blender.

• Apply the concealer over the eyelid and under your eyes. Blend it using the same beauty blender.

• Dab some setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.

• Pick the contour brush and slightly contour you T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline.

• Fill in your brows using an eyebrow pencil.

• Take some glittering silver eyeshadow on the flat brush, and apply it all over your lid. Blend it properly.

• Thinly line your upper lash line using black eyeliner.

• Coat your eyelashes with some mascara.

• Apply the pink blush on the apples of your cheeks using the blush brush. Blend it well till it gets softer.

• Now, pick the highlighter and use it to highlight your cheekbones, your cupid's bow and the bridge of your nose.

• Fill in your lips using the lip liner.

• Take the lip gloss and apply it all over your lips, especially onto the middle of your both lips to make your pout look fuller and glossy.

• Apply the light pink lipstick to finish off the look.

• Spritz some setting spray all over your face to lock the make-up in place.

The Pretty Half Updo Hairstyle

What you need

• Thin comb

• Bobby pins or a fancy clip

• Hair spray

• Curling iron

• Heat protectant

Steps to recreate the hairdo

• First, comb through your hair to avoid tangles.

• Using the thin comb, gather the hair from the top and the sides of your hair and comb it backwards. You can also make braids at the sides and then pull them back.

• Giving it a puffed look, secure your hair with some bobby pins, or you can also use a fancy clip.

• Comb through the rest of your hair.

• Apply heat protectant at the ends of your hair.

• Take a section of your hair which you want to curl and then continue wrapping it in clockwise or anti-clockwise direction around the curling iron till you reach the end.

• Hold on for 15 to 30 seconds and release softly.

• Repeat this process to curl all the sections.

• Comb your fringes or bangs to set it in the proper direction.

• Once you are done, spritz some hair spray all over your hair to keep it in place.

So, are you ready to ace this make-up look and half updo hairstyle just like Urvashi Rautela? Do share your opinions in the comment section.

All Pic Credits: Urvashi Rautela