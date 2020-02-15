ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Sara Ali Khan And More

    By

    This week on Instagram, was a mix of looks that were flattering and refreshing. Bold and colourful seems to be the theme of the week on Instagram. Kim Kardashian looked charming in a white cut-crease look, while Sara Ali Khan looked rock chic in her colourful magenta look. Jennifer Lopez sparkled in a dewy make-up with the purple eye look. Sonakshi Sinha mastered the art of intense make-up and Tara Sutaria with her soft nude-pink make-up and wet and wild tresses won our hearts.

    Kim Kardashian

    In a never seen before look, Kim Kardashian made our hearts stop with this stunning white eyeshadow look. Kim Kardashian is a fan of nude make-up and that is quite evident in her multiple appearances and her beauty brand. This time, she kept the rest of her make-up nude, except her dazzling eyes. Two trends that came into play while creating this look are cut crease and graphic liner. The cut crease traced by the intense eyeliner made the look so fabulous to look at. And then there was this amazing highlighter on her cheekbones, the bridge of her nose and her collar bone. And how can you miss those textured curls.

    Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez looked snatched as ever in a purple eyeshadow make-up. Her make-up artist, Scott Barnes posted this picture of hers on his Instagram handle. Her make-up was stunning with the perfectly-contoured and flawless base and glossy nude lips. Her eyes featured a purple shadow that was also extended to her lower lash line.

    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan is on a colourful streak. The whole last week, Sara was busy promoting her now released movie, Love Aaj Kal. Throughout her promotions, her colourful make-up looks were a treat to look at. In the look above, Sara made a bold statement with maroon eyeshadow that traced her crease and heavily smudged lower lash line. She paired this look with a glossy maroon lip tint. Next time you are feeling bold and sassy, take cues from Sara.

    Tara Sutaria

    How do you make a make-up look that is already pretty damn good interesting and refreshing? By pairing it with another snatched beauty trend, of course. Tara Sutaria posted a stunning picture of herself mid-shoot on her Instagram handle. She is sporting an almost-natural and flushed pink look in the post. The wet hair look adds to the wow element of the look. So, when you wear the nude pink look the next time, you know what hair look to go for.

    Sonakshi Sinha

    If intense eyes are your thing, Sonakshi Sinha has the perfect make-up look for you. A blue smokey eye is how you do it. In the recent picture posted by Sonakshi on her Instagram handle, she donned a look which is all-bold on the eyes and subtle on the lips. The blue eyeshadow and the intense black eyeliner tracing her eyes made the honey-brown colour of her eyes stand out beautifully. The orangish-brown lipstick balanced the look and complimented her eye look making it pop even more. That's a thumbs up for us.

    More INSTAGRAM News

    Story first published: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 14:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue