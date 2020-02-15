Just In
- 1 hr ago Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Aditya Roy Kapur Gives Ethnic Goals In An All Black Attire
-
- 2 hrs ago Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Nora Fatehi Creates Drama On The Ramp With Her Attire
- 4 hrs ago Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Tabu Graces The Ramp In Her Exquisite Traditional Outfit
- 7 hrs ago 9 Ways To Avoid Blame Game And Strengthen Your Relationship
Don't Miss
- Technology Poco X2 Receives The First Update With January Security Patch
- Movies Pawan Kalyan’s Ex-Wife Renu Desai Rubbishes Reports Of Him Gifting Her Rs 5 Crore Flat
- Finance India’s Forex Reserves Hit New All-Time High
- News Kejriwal calls Cabinet ministers for dinner, focus on action plan for next 3 months
- Sports Rumour Has It: Guardiola to consider Man City future after European ban
- Automobiles Toyota Vellfire India Launch Date Confirmed: Expected To Rival The Mercedes-Benz V-Class
- Travel 10 Family Holiday Destinations To Visit In February In India
- Education CBSE Exam Centre Locator App: Why Class 10 & 12 Students Should Download?
Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Sara Ali Khan And More
This week on Instagram, was a mix of looks that were flattering and refreshing. Bold and colourful seems to be the theme of the week on Instagram. Kim Kardashian looked charming in a white cut-crease look, while Sara Ali Khan looked rock chic in her colourful magenta look. Jennifer Lopez sparkled in a dewy make-up with the purple eye look. Sonakshi Sinha mastered the art of intense make-up and Tara Sutaria with her soft nude-pink make-up and wet and wild tresses won our hearts.
Kim Kardashian
In a never seen before look, Kim Kardashian made our hearts stop with this stunning white eyeshadow look. Kim Kardashian is a fan of nude make-up and that is quite evident in her multiple appearances and her beauty brand. This time, she kept the rest of her make-up nude, except her dazzling eyes. Two trends that came into play while creating this look are cut crease and graphic liner. The cut crease traced by the intense eyeliner made the look so fabulous to look at. And then there was this amazing highlighter on her cheekbones, the bridge of her nose and her collar bone. And how can you miss those textured curls.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez looked snatched as ever in a purple eyeshadow make-up. Her make-up artist, Scott Barnes posted this picture of hers on his Instagram handle. Her make-up was stunning with the perfectly-contoured and flawless base and glossy nude lips. Her eyes featured a purple shadow that was also extended to her lower lash line.
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan is on a colourful streak. The whole last week, Sara was busy promoting her now released movie, Love Aaj Kal. Throughout her promotions, her colourful make-up looks were a treat to look at. In the look above, Sara made a bold statement with maroon eyeshadow that traced her crease and heavily smudged lower lash line. She paired this look with a glossy maroon lip tint. Next time you are feeling bold and sassy, take cues from Sara.
|
Tara Sutaria
How do you make a make-up look that is already pretty damn good interesting and refreshing? By pairing it with another snatched beauty trend, of course. Tara Sutaria posted a stunning picture of herself mid-shoot on her Instagram handle. She is sporting an almost-natural and flushed pink look in the post. The wet hair look adds to the wow element of the look. So, when you wear the nude pink look the next time, you know what hair look to go for.
|
Sonakshi Sinha
If intense eyes are your thing, Sonakshi Sinha has the perfect make-up look for you. A blue smokey eye is how you do it. In the recent picture posted by Sonakshi on her Instagram handle, she donned a look which is all-bold on the eyes and subtle on the lips. The blue eyeshadow and the intense black eyeliner tracing her eyes made the honey-brown colour of her eyes stand out beautifully. The orangish-brown lipstick balanced the look and complimented her eye look making it pop even more. That's a thumbs up for us.