Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Sara Ali Khan And More

View this post on Instagram Mid shoot photo session? @avigowariker 📸🖤 A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on Feb 10, 2020 at 5:55am PST Tara Sutaria How do you make a make-up look that is already pretty damn good interesting and refreshing? By pairing it with another snatched beauty trend, of course. Tara Sutaria posted a stunning picture of herself mid-shoot on her Instagram handle. She is sporting an almost-natural and flushed pink look in the post. The wet hair look adds to the wow element of the look. So, when you wear the nude pink look the next time, you know what hair look to go for.

View this post on Instagram देखो... मगर प्यार से 💙 #goldeneyes A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Feb 11, 2020 at 10:09pm PST Sonakshi Sinha If intense eyes are your thing, Sonakshi Sinha has the perfect make-up look for you. A blue smokey eye is how you do it. In the recent picture posted by Sonakshi on her Instagram handle, she donned a look which is all-bold on the eyes and subtle on the lips. The blue eyeshadow and the intense black eyeliner tracing her eyes made the honey-brown colour of her eyes stand out beautifully. The orangish-brown lipstick balanced the look and complimented her eye look making it pop even more. That's a thumbs up for us.