Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: Here Are Some Major Beauty Lessons From Her Instagram
Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan! Born on August 12, Sara Ali Khan is fairly new in her acting career and has become an instant favourite of many. The stunning, who started her career with 2018 movie Kedarnath, has enchanted many with her wit, joyful spirit and looks. Not only that, she has inspired a lot of people through her weight-loss journey as well.
Sara enjoys a huge following of over 11 million on Instagram and keeps her followers updated and engaged. Glancing over her Instagram posts from the perspective of beauty, she does have quite a bit of beauty lessons up her sleeves for all those know where to look. Well, let's make this easier for you.
On the occasion of her birthday, let's look at some of the best beauty lessons Sara has given us through her Instagram posts.
The Correct Way To Rock Florals Is To Let The Outfit Shine
Floral is a trend we all fell in love with. And the gorgeous Sara Ali Khan is no different. Sara has been seen rocking florals more than once on her Instagram. Dressed in beautiful pastel colours and pretty floral designs, Sara has kept her make-up to a minimum. And that you how to rock florals. Keep the make-up minimalist, the hairdo simple and let your outfit shine through. You can further add a pop of colour to your waterline, just like Sara did, and that'll be enough.
Red Can Make Up For A Kickass Formal Look
When you think of a formal look, you usually think of black, white or grey. Well, let Sara change your mind. For a kickass formal look, choose red. In one of her Instagram posts, Sara is seen in a red short dress. The look is a perfect for a formal setting. With subtle make-up, sleek wavy hair and stunning red heels, Sara looks ready to roll.
Add An Element Of Twist To Your Regular Ponytail
A ponytail is a staple for many women out there. However, a simple twist in your regular ponytail can add a lot of element to it and this post of hers prove that. With hair parted from the middle and tied at the back in a multi-tied ponytail, she tells us how to amp up your go-to look with minimum efforts.
Liven Up A Basic Hairstyle With Some Braid
Here's another hair lesson for you! A simple side-parted hair left open can liven up with just a simple braid. In the post, Sara has styled her hair in the usual loose waves. What adds that oomph factor to the look is the braid done at one side. With minimal make-up and a bold red lip, Sara looks mesmerising.
Sometimes All You Need Is A Bold Eye Look
Sara is all for that subtle and minimal make-up, but every once in a while you need a pop of colours. With an uncanny yellow eye make-up look, Sara posted an Instagram picture that tells you no to shy away from a bold eye look. You don't always need to play safe when it comes to make-up. Go out there and explore.
Here is how you can get this look!
Simple Equals Stunning
Some time ago, Sara posted her look from the sets of the TV reality show Big Boss that shows over the top isn't always what you need to look stunning. Sometimes, simplicity will do the trick. The actress is seen wearing a light base, flushed cheeks and a bold red lip to lift the look. With middle-parted hair, Sara looks a lot her mother in the post.