Karwa Chauth 2019: This Karwa Chauth Spruce Up Your Look With These Stunning Hairstyles

Karwa Chauth is a day to celebrate the auspicious bond of marriage and has a great significance in a married women's life. Women observe the fast on this day to pray for their husband's long and happy life. But that is not it. This is also the day when women put on pretty and fresh clothes and deck up in the evening to perform the rituals. And while you might have your attire and make-up look ready, you can not ignore your hairstyle.

Your hairstyle can make or break the look and isn't Karwa Chauth a perfect excuse to try some new and stunning hairstyles to spruce up your look? Whether you are wearing a saree, salwar-suit or an Indo western attire there is so much you can do to your hair that can enhance your look.

To help you in this matter, today we have compiled a list of hairstyles ideas for you that you can wear this Karwa Chauth and look enchanting. These hairstyles are easy to recreate and carry and will give you a break from your usual look. Let's take a look at these hairstyles!

1. The Sleek & Straight Hair

We start with the basic hairstyle first. This is a staple hairstyle that many of you must have tried oftentimes. So, why would we suggest you this? Well, it is because most of us don't do it with the finesse that it needs. You straighten your hair but messily. So, this Karwa Chauth take your time. Be patient while you straighten your hair and take smaller sections to straighten it with perfection. You can't imagine what a difference that can make to your look. It adds grace and style to your look. Try this out!

2. The Classy Waves

The next hairstyle we would suggest you is chunky, classic waves. This hairstyle is ideal for all the ladies with medium-length hair. If you think you can't do much with your hair, think again. Adding waves to your tresses adds a regal touch to your look. It is the go-to hairstyle of many of your favourite celebrities and you can imagine why! This hairstyle will work with any attire that you might choose to wear on this special day.

3. The Traditional Half Updo

Haven't got much time at your disposal? Or maybe you aren't that skilled when it comes to styling your hair. Don't you worry. Kajol has an amazing solution for you. The traditional half updo will make you look elegant and polished in an instant. You just need to middle-part your hair at the front and pin it at the back of your hair to create a half updo. To make the look even more couth, you can straighten your hair before styling it.

4. The Funky Side Braid

For a more younger-looking, fun and funky look you can try braiding one side of your hair. In the post above, you can see Mouni Roy wearing this stunning hairstyle with an Indo-western saree. This hairstyle is easy and refreshing and can take your look up a notch.

Side-part your hair at the front, leave the larger parting be and braid the smaller parting of your hair. Start weaving your hair in a French braid and when you reach behind your hair weave it in a regular three-strand braid and secure it at the ends using a hair tie. This look is perfect for the ladies who want to try something new but don't want to spend a lot of time styling their hair. You can make this hairstyle more textured by curling your hair in loose waves at the ends.

5. The Quintessential Low Bun

A low bun is a hairstyle that can never get out of style, especially when it comes to ethnic attires. This hairdo adds a regal element to your look. This is perfect for all the ladies wearing saree this Karwa Chauth. Middle-part you hair at the front, remove any tangles and knots from your hair and tie it in a low bun at the back of your head. Use bobby pins to secure the bun in place.

6. The Knockout Wavy Bun

While we are at the topic of buns, we have a knockout idea for all those ladies who feel the regular sleek bun isn't their cup of tea. This is easy to do and will make you look glamorous in an instant. All you need to do is curl your hair in messy waves. Once you have done that, side-part you hair at the front and tie it in a bun at the back of your hair.

This is a great look for ethic outfits, as you can see from the post above. Pair this look some chinky and dazzling earring like Taapsee has done, and that is all the styling your look would require.

7. The Impeccable Textured Knot

When it comes to fabulous hairstyle ideas, how can you forget the Bebo of Bollywood! Kareena recently sported a textured knot at an event and we think this is a perfect hairstyle to make your Karwa Chauth night even more special.

Make a messy pouf at the front and tie the rest of your hair in a long knot at the back. Pair this hairdo with any ethnic attire and it will take your look up a notch.

And these were some fun hairstyles that you can try on the special occasion of Karwa Chauth. Try these out and make this occasion even more special. With that, we take your leave and wish you a Happy Karwa Chauth!