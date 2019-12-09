Deepika Padukone’s New Hair Cut Is Sensational And A Winter Holiday Winner Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

When a girl cuts her hair short, you know she means business. And when it is a hair cut as sensational as Deepika Padukone's shoulder-length new hair, you have a winner. Deepika Padukone took the Instagram by storm when she posted a picture of herself in hair chopped to just below her shoulders. She captioned her post 'Tadaaaaa!!!' and man oh man, it really did surprise us.

But the surprise didn't just stop there. Along with the hair cut, Deepika highlighted her hair with a array of colours from golden yellow to caramel brown. Deepika slew a bare face in the past and gave her new hair all the attention. She had roughly side-parted her hair at the front to make the highlights more prominent.

At the very front were the golden highlights and then as you move to the centre, it went from dark brown to caramel brown. And that didn't just stop there. Soon after, we saw Deepika's new photoshoot with her new hair styled in a loose waves. Needless to say, Deepika is as obsessed with her new hair as we are.

Well, if you are looking for holiday hair inspiration, you have it here. Short hair seem to be 2019 trend that is definitely not going to go down in 2020. We think it was a good change and a great way to end this year and welcome the new year.

Image Credits: Deepika Padukone