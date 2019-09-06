Deepika Padukone Flaunts Bronzed Make-up Look As Showstopper For Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Deepika Padukone owns the ramp whenever she graces it. And it was the same when Deepika turned showstopper for the special show of designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. And she made a strong case for a bronzed make-up look at the show. She looked mesmerising at the ramp and the stunning make-up look deserve a cheer.

The special show celebrated 33 years of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla in the industry and Deepika's make-up look was befitting the occasion. Breaking down her make-up look for you, Deepika went for a full-coverage dewy foundation that provided a luminous even-tone to her face. While the soft pink blush placed beautifully on top of her cheekbones elevated her look, the most noticeable part of the base was the on-point bronzer. The bronzer applied with perfection and precision on the gave her a sun-kissed look.

Her eye look was intense and bold. Deepika went for a brown smokey eye which she topped off with some metallic copper eyeshadow. The brown eyeshadow was also used to smoke up her lower lash line and it helped to further intensify her look. Thin eyeliner and a pair of dramatic false eyelashes rounded off her eye look. Extensively filled-in brows, highlighted high points of the face and a glossy nude lip rounded off her make-up look.

She paired this look wet and sleek hairdo with side-parted hair tied at the back in a low bun. She wore an embellished beige lehenga for the show and looked every part royal. We loved this intense bronzed make-up look of hers and hope that she continues to give us splendid looks like this one.

What do you think? Did you like Deepika Padukone's bronzed make-up look?