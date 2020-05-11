Bollywood Actresses With The Coolest Long Bobs Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Chopping the hair off is a big decision. And that is why we love the comfort of a long bob. It is the middle ground between too short and medium length hair. It saves us from the anxiety of our short hair not looking too great and is surprisingly a very versatile haircut. The long bob is also striking to look at, low maintenance and modern.

Long bob hairstyle is one that reaches just your shoulder frames your face and flatters your jawline. A great look for those rushed 'out-of-the-door' mornings, long bob compliments any attire from formal to traditional. That is precisely the reason you will find many of your favourite Bollywood actresses flaunting the long bob. We present to you our favourite long bob spotted by Bollywood actresses. Scrolling through them, maybe you will find your perfect long bob.

Yami Gautam It is safe to say that Yami Gautam is one celebrity that has explored all the haircuts you can possibly think of. Of all her haircuts, we like her best in the long bob. Yami's long bob is short, cute and sassy. Yami often styles her bob in loose and messy waves or the elegantly curled ends. Anushka Sharma Anushka Sharma's long bob is more classy and soft than jazzy. With a deep side-parting and a wave create on one side of her face, Anushka's long bob is perfect for those who have yet to explore the frenzy of short hair. Priyanka Chopra With all the frequent changes in her style, it is hard to give a long look at Priyanka Chopra's long bob. Her long bob is longer than the normal bobs than you will see but it surely ends up giving her that chic and polished vibe. If you are someone who is more inclined towards the ethnic side, this is the long bob for you. Sonakshi Sinha Amidst all the silky, sleek and super-long hair moments, Sonakshi's long bob came as a refreshing treat. Interestingly, Sonakshi has also kept her long bob sleek, straight and red-carpet ready. We must say, this clean version of the long bob is quite stunning. Prachi Desai Do you relate long bob with sass and bold? Well, think again. Prachi Desai's version of long bob proves that it can be soft as well. The layered long bob of Prachi's saves the long bob from giving you a tomboy look. Side-parting the hair and laying is over your forehead creates a great balance between modern and traditional.