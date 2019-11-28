On Yami Gautam’s Birthday, We Marvel At The Stunning Actress’ Ability To Rock Hair Of All Lengths Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Born on 28th November, Yami Gautam is one talented actress who has slowly but surely made her mark in this glittering world of Bollywood. Her work in the movies is sure to catch your eyes, but scrolling through her Instagram feed is a treat that would almost sate the soul of all the beauty lovers like us out there. And if you have analysed the Instagram of the stunning actress, you can't help but miss the various hairstyles that Yami has aced. Not only that, she is one of the very few who have explored the most daring of haircuts.

And so, as she celebrates her birthday today, we marvel at Yami's ability to flaunt a wide range of hairdos from a bob to blunt to those long luscious waves. Here we go!

1. The Luscious Long Hair

There was a time when all you desire was long luscious hair and that is what Yami flaunted way back in 2014. With straight, smooth hair that can capture your attention, this hairstyle is one that will never fail you. And if you are looking for some style tips from Yami for this hairstyle, you need to scroll to the end of her Insta page to get them as it seems like ages that Yami has sported this cute and charming hairstyle.

2. The Stunning Mid-length Hair

Middle-length hair styled to perfection is a dream to look at. And Yami carried the mid-length hair all too well. The posts of Yami rocking the mid-length waves with some gorgeous dresses and dewy make-up are sure to make you drool.

3. The Daring Bob Cut

Yami seems to be someone who likes to keep up with the latest trends, just like many of you beauties out there. The bob cut Yami went for last year definitely proves that. It was a time when bob cut was getting a lot of hype and Yami gave us a pleasant surprise by going for it. It was a decision that paid off really well and refreshed her looked instantly. And if you think you can only rock this look with western attire, Yami can prove you wrong. She rocked the bob cut with all traditional attires from a saree to a suit and looked oh so stunning!

4. The Sparkling Long Bob

The next hairstyle to watch out from Yami is her sparking long bob. And Yami carried this look so effortlessly that you would think anyone can carry this hairdo as easily as her. And she has a great idea for you on how to style a long bob as well- loose waves. Curling your long bob in loose waves will give them some volume and definition that makes it quite easy to manage and style it.

5. The Enticing Shoulder Length Blunt Cut

And now we move on to her latest hair look- a long shoulder-length blunt cut. Yami showed off this look at the promotions of her movie, Bala. If you want to opt for a new haircut but don't want to cut your hair too short but at a length that is easy to manage and style, we recommend this hairstyle of Yami's. It is simple, stylish and elegant all at the same time.

To conclude, we must say these looks definitely made us wonder if there is any hair look that Yami can not carry! We think not! All we can do is gape at her hairstyles and wish her a very Happy Birthday!