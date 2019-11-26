These Celeb-Approved Formal Hairstyles Will Make You Work-Ready And Stylish In 5 Minutes Or Less Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

The formal dressing up does not get the attention that it needs. Come to think of it, your office place is where your spend most of you time at, so why not put our best efforts to look your best in the office? And your hairstyle plays an major role in how your overall looks turns out to be. But when it comes to getting ready for office, we don't pay much attention or efforts on our hairstyles. One of the main reasons for that is we tend to think a good hairstyle would take a lot of time and efforts and we obviously don't have that on those rushed work mornings.

But, as always, our favourite celebrities are here for the rescue. Today, we have picked for you 4 celeb-approved hairstyles that are quick and easy hairstyles that won't take you more than a few minutes and will make you look stylish and office-ready in a jiffy.

1. The Sassy Low Ponytail

A low ponytail is a common hairstyle that might be your go-to office hairstyle as well. Though you are comfortable with this hairstyle it becomes monotonous after a while. So why not upgrade this hairstyle a little to add an element of sass to it while keeping it office-appropriate as well? And the best part- it won't take you more than 5 minutes to do that.

You just need to master the art of teasing your hair. Here is how you can get this hairdo in a few simple steps.

Flip the front portion of your hair forward such that it falls on your face.

Now, using a teasing comb, tease your hair properly.

Flip the hair back and make an inch-long middle-parting at the front.

Gather all of your hair at the nape of your neck and tie it into a low ponytail.

Pull out a few strands of hair at the front to frame your face and you are done!

2. The Elegant Braided Bun

Buns can never fail you. And if the normal bun is too bland for you, why not spice it up? A quick and easy way to do that is to go for a braided bun. It looks elegant, office-appropriate and does not more than a few minutes of your time on those busy mornings.

Here is how you can achieve this hairdo.

Comb thoroughly through your hair to remove any tangles.

Middle-part your hair at the front.

Make a low regular three-strand braid at the back and secure the ends using a plastic hair tie.

Now wrap the ponytail around its base to create a bun.

Secure the bun using some bobby pins.

Pull out a few strands of hair at the front to frame your face and add some definition to the look. You can also curl these stands to notch up this look a little bit more.

3. The Invigorating Long Bob

Short hair gives you a power that is difficult to put into words. Not only does it look stylish but it also makes it easy for you to style your hair. And it won't take a long time to have a boss-lady look with a hair cut as powerful as a long bob. There are various things you can do with a long bob, but today we have for you the simplest, easiest and impeccable hairstyle for you.

To achieve this look, follow the steps below.

Middle-part your hair at the front.

Apply some heat protectant spray all over your hair.

Take a small section of your hair and using a flat iron, straighten your hair while curling it inwards at the ends.

Repeat the process until you cover all of your hair.

4. The Curled Ends

If you are someone who doesn't want to spend a lot of time and effort on your hair but still want to look chic and dapper, Bhumi Pedneker has the perfect hairstyle for. This is one hairstyle that is perfect for your office as well as for any quick get-together with your friends that you might have planned after your office hours. This look is the quickest of all these hairstyles but will make you look uber-stylish nonetheless.

Let's see how to achieve this look.

Comb through your hair to remove any tangles.

Side-part your hair at the front.

Apply some heat protectant spray at the ends of your hair.

Using a curling iron curl the ends of your hair, section by section. Remember, the smaller the section, the more defined your curl will be.

After your hair cools down, run your fingers through your hair to separate the curls and you're ready for office.