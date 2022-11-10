6 Outfit Colours That Make You Look Slimmer

Opt For Black Image: Pinterest Black is the darkest hue on the colour spectrum and makes for a flattening colour to wear as an outfit. From tees, tops, and shirts to trousers, black outfits serve as a blessing to look thinner in seconds. Plain or printed, you can opt for black colour outfits for your everyday casual, formal, or special occasion outfit.

Monochrome Hue Image: Pinterest A Monochrome or single-colour outfit forms a visual vertical line which helps accentuate your height and give it a slim look. It camouflages the bulky areas of the body and sort of lengthens the body. Wear monochrome co-ord outfits comprising a tops-skirt or shirt-pants combination to get a slim appearance.

Jewel Tones Image: Pinterest Apart from black, you can select from other deep, rich colours that can make you look slimmer. Jewel tones that include bold burgundy, forest green, navy blue, eggplant purple, and chocolate brown make great hues to experiment with the outfits. You can also create a monochromatic look with these dark colours that serve the purpose!

Mix It Up Image: Pinterest To look slim you certainly don't need to pick only dark hues or hide the extra fat under monotone outfits only. You can opt for light and dark colour outfit combinations. For instance, wear a light colour top and team it up with dark pants and vice versa. Mix and match the colours confidently instead of sticking to particular hues.

Bold Accessories Image: Pinterest Of course, dark colours help camouflage troublesome extra fat and give a leaner effect, but you don't need to devote all the focus to dark ensembles only. Instead, pick an interesting accessory like jewellery, scarf, shoes, bag, and more with a bold colour to elevate your look. Such coloured accessories make the focal point in your curated look and make you look bold and confident!