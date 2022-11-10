Just In
6 Outfit Colours That Make You Look Slimmer
Keeping fit and fabulous always works in your favor! It allows you to ace any outfit with style and panache. But, if you are someone who struggles with weight issues or hides the extra fat under baggy clothes, here's a simple solution that works like magic! You simply need to select outfits of your choice in certain colours that help add a slimmer look!
Image: Pinterest
We have enlisted some colour choices which make you look skinny and more stylish:
Opt For Black
Image: Pinterest
Black is the darkest hue on the colour spectrum and makes for a flattening colour to wear as an outfit. From tees, tops, and shirts to trousers, black outfits serve as a blessing to look thinner in seconds. Plain or printed, you can opt for black colour outfits for your everyday casual, formal, or special occasion outfit.
Monochrome Hue
Image: Pinterest
A Monochrome or single-colour outfit forms a visual vertical line which helps accentuate your height and give it a slim look. It camouflages the bulky areas of the body and sort of lengthens the body. Wear monochrome co-ord outfits comprising a tops-skirt or shirt-pants combination to get a slim appearance.
Jewel Tones
Image: Pinterest
Apart from black, you can select from other deep, rich colours that can make you look slimmer. Jewel tones that include bold burgundy, forest green, navy blue, eggplant purple, and chocolate brown make great hues to experiment with the outfits. You can also create a monochromatic look with these dark colours that serve the purpose!
Mix It Up
Image: Pinterest
To look slim you certainly don't need to pick only dark hues or hide the extra fat under monotone outfits only. You can opt for light and dark colour outfit combinations. For instance, wear a light colour top and team it up with dark pants and vice versa. Mix and match the colours confidently instead of sticking to particular hues.
Bold Accessories
Image: Pinterest
Of course, dark colours help camouflage troublesome extra fat and give a leaner effect, but you don't need to devote all the focus to dark ensembles only. Instead, pick an interesting accessory like jewellery, scarf, shoes, bag, and more with a bold colour to elevate your look. Such coloured accessories make the focal point in your curated look and make you look bold and confident!
Vertical Stripes
Image: Pinterest
Clothes featuring a vertical print or pattern help lengthen your figure and add to the narrowness. It contributes to the thinner silhouette and guides the eyes to view it from an up-down direction and not across the figure. Apart from prints, vertical textures like ribbing and pleats help achieve a similar narrower effect.
