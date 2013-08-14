Just In
Independence Day 2020: Look Stylish By Adding These Cotton Outfits To Your Wardrobe
As Independence Day is just around the corner, it is time to put on some plain white cotton clothes and spread peace. On this day, we spot a lot of celebrities wearing cotton and khadi outfits. Cotton is one of the most popular fabrics in India and we all know the link between Khadi and Mahatma Gandhi. Indians wear cotton with pride and honour.
Even politicians wear khadi outfits on this day to celebrate independence day with style and grandeur. Cotton is one fabric which is very light and easy to carry. It is comfortable and looks classy too. So, if you want to wear something traditional on Independence Day this year, you can try cotton.
Many Bollywood celebrities have donned cotton outfits especially sarees. Be it cotton, khadi, tant, dhakai, sambalpuri, supernet, kota or kotki, you can try anything as per your choice. Cotton sarees and kurtis are very popular and look ethnic too! If you want to dress up for an independence day event, then try some cotton outfits. You can either keep it simple with plain golden jewellery or add some oomph factor by opting for junk neckpieces.
As Independence day has come closer, we have picked up some cotton outfits that you can wear on this special day. Who other than celebrities can help you guide on fashion tips! Check out the different ways to wear cotton this Independence day.
Kotki
It is one of the popular cotton sarees in India. The bright orange kotki cotton saree with printed borders is ideal for a day look.
Block Print
This is one of the best ways to wear cotton. If you want to add some colours, you can try this bright and block printed cotton saree to celebrate Independence day.
Floral Print
Floral print looks feminine and stylish. This creamy white supernet saree has colourful floral motifs on it. Can go well for the casual day look.
Cotton With Chikan Work
The plain white cotton kurti has chikan embroidery on it. This cotton kurti can be worn with jeans or with leggings.
Cotton Kurti
For a casual evening look, you can wear a cotton kurti with leggings.
Sheer Cotton
Sheer outfits are trending. So to keep it traditional on Independence day, try this way to wear sheer cotton. The black cotton saree has golden zari work and is sheer too!
Cotton Saree
This is a plain cotton saree with a thin black and golden border on it. The saffron orange colour is one of the best patriotic colours for independence day celebrations.
Cotton Suit
It is another stylish way to wear cotton on independence day. The plain green cotton suit has been paired with a yellow dupatta.
Tant
If you have tant sarees than try it on independence day. Tant sarees look traditional and are pure cotton.
Cotton Silk
Mix cotton with silk or other fabric of your choice. The cotton suit has golden patch work on it and has been teamed up with a chiffon dupatta. The dupatta borders are in silk.
Cotton Floral Saree
To get the chic look, you can wear a multi-coloured saree in cotton. The yellow and white saree has floral hues on it.