Madhuri Dixit Is A Vision In A Mirror-Work Saree

Madhuri Dixit's presence at Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is iconic. We saw Madhuri in some of the best Indian outfits on the television show. In the episode which was shot last this week, Sonam Kapoor's fashionable presence too could not cloud Madhuri's inherent charm. Madhuri Dixit wore an Arpita Mehta saree again and looked enchanting in it. This is the third time in this season of Jhalak that Madhuri Dixit has worn an Arpita Mehta saree. Looks like the queen of hearts has taken quite a liking to this young designer.

The Arptia Mehta saree that Madhuri Dixit wore recently was in white, shaded with peach and neon green. The saree had mirror work which is pretty typical of Arpita Mehta designs. Madhuri wore the saree with a sleeveless neon green blouse. She also wore ethnic Amrapali jewellery with the entire ensemble.

It is not easy to carry such a mix of bold colours and accessories together. But Madhuri can look elegant in almost anything she picks. A few weeks back, she had worn a black saree from Arpita Mehta that had a blouse studded with mirror work. Some other celebrities have also worn Arpita Mehta designs. Shruti Hassan is the one the most recent ones to wear a mirror worked maxi gown from this designer.

Here are some glimpses of Madhuri Dixit in Arpita Mehta saree and other celebrities who have also worn this designer.

Madhuri in White Saree Madhuri Dixit's latest Arpita Mehta saree had a white body. It had peach and green shading near the borders. Madhuri In Amrapali Jewellery Madhuri Dixit wore emerald earrings from Amrapali and a set of bangles designed by Manish Arora who works under the Amrapali banner. Madhuri In Black Saree Before this, we have seen Madhuri in this black saree with a pink border from Arpita Mehta. This saree has exquisite mirror work. Madhuri in Mirrored Blouse Madhuri wore a short sleeved blouse that was literally studded with mirrors all over it. This blouse was cut like a choli and had illustrious bandani work. Madhuri In Pink Saree Madhuri Dixit wore this pink saree in the starting episode of Jhalak. The bright pink saree had green shading and was worn with a green sleeveless blouse. Madhuri also wore large golden earrings with it. Kareena In Pink Saree Kareena Kapoor also wore a pink shaded saree from this designer. The saree had light mirror work and was majorly plain. Juhi Chawla In Anarkali Suit Juhi Chawla selected one of the fresh designs from Arpita Mehta's collection this season. She looked graceful in this sleeveless anarkali suit. Shruti Hassan In Maxi Gown Shruti Hassan wore this maxi gown from Arpita Mehta for promoting her movie recently. The maxi gown has extensive mirror work near the neckline.

Image Courtesy: Facebook