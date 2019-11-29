8 Amazing Winter Skincare Tips For Men To Enjoy Nourished And Supple Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Dry and cold winds of winters can be harsh on the skin, men included. Winters can lead to dry, chapped and dull skin if not taken care of properly. And while women do upgrade their skincare regime with the changing season, men rarely take the necessary steps to safeguard their skin during winters. But, whether you like it or not, you need to take certain steps to make sure that your skin is supple and nourished during winters. And don't worry. You don't need to go crazy to ensure that. Just a few effective tips will work like a charm.

So today, we have listed 8 amazing winter skin care tips for all you guys out there to beat the dry and cold season and pamper your skin.

1. Switch To A Gentle Cleanser If You Haven't Already

Winters are harsh for your skin and so is the soap you use to cleanse your face. The high pH of the soap can damage your skin that has a lower pH. And so, it becomes important to use a gentle cleanser this winter season. Well, for every season actually. The cleanse will wash your face clean without stripping the moisture of your skin.

Also, cleanse your face thorough both in the morning and in the night before you go to sleep to remove all the dirt and debris accumulated on your skin throughout the day.

2. Exfoliate Regularly

Exfoliation is a step that is crucial to maintain healthy skin. It is important to buff away all the dead skin cells, impurities from your skin and ensures that your skin is moisturised in a better way. It also helps prevent facial ingrown hair that is a big issue with men. But, remember, do not overdo it. Exfoliating the skin twice a week for 5-10 minutes is enough.

3. A Little Nourishment To The Lips

Your lips suffer a great deal during the winters, more so because we don't care for them as we should. So, during this winter season, keep a lip balm handy with you at all times. Keep applying it on your lips throughout the day when you feel your lips are getting dry.

In addition to that, you can scrub your lips every once in a while for better results.

4. Moisturise, Moisturise And Moisturise

Keeping your skin moisturised is kind of the main goal. So, skipping moisturiser is not even an option. Dry skin is a big issue during the winter season owing to the harsh and cold weather. Applying a moisturiser helps to keep dry skin and related issues at bay and leave you with supple and hydrated skin.

You can go for a little heavy-duty moisturiser for the winters if you have extremely dry skin.

5. Body Butter For A Smooth And Nourished Skin Through And Through

It is not only your face that needs moisturisation but your body as well. A body butter is a great way to do that. Body butter has a slightly thicker formulation as compared to your face moisturiser and it helps to keep the dry skin of winters at bay.

6. Give Some Love And Care To Your Feet As Well

Like your lips, your feet don't get as much pampering as they deserve. Cracked heels are a common occurrence during the winters and the situation worsens with each that we neglect it. Additionally, during this season, our feet are wrapped up in shoes and socks and therefore get no chance to breathe. This also leads to dry and cracked feet.

To tackle this issue, we suggest you soak your feet in lukewarm water every few days and follow it up with some nourishing foot cream right before you go to bed. In the morning, you will wake up with soft and moisturised feet. Thank us later!

7. Bathing With Hot Water? Stop Immediately

We know how amazing and relaxing a hot water bath sounds during the winters. But, wait! Taking a bath with very hot water can actually damage your skin. It strips the moisture of your skin and thus causes dry skin. So, we suggest you use lukewarm water instead.

8. Invest In A Beard Oil

Grooming and managing a beard is no joke, especially during the winters. Your beard can become dry and brittle during the season and dry skin underneath can be a cause of irritation. Beard oil is what you need in such a case. Apply it thoroughly all over your beard and the skin underneath and this helps keep the beard soft and moisturised.