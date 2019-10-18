What Is Carbon Peel Facial, Its Benefits And How Does It Work Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Facial, the skin care treatment that is used to treat and pamper the skin has grown out its traditional definition. The treatment that earlier involved giving your face and neck a massage has evolved into something much more. But the agenda remains the same- to pamper and rejuvenate the skin. And carbon laser peel facial is the latest trend and craze in the facial treatments that are available out there.

Carbon is a great ingredient for the skin. It has got amazing absorption powers that help unclogs the skin pores, remove dirt and impurities and cleanse the skin deeply. So, today we are here to introduce you to a new technique and know about all that is carbon laser peel facial. Let's begin, shall we?

What Is Carbon Laser Peel Facial

Carbon laser peel facial is a technique that combines the effectiveness of laser treatment with the goodness of carbon. It is also known as the 'China Doll Peel' owing to its effect on the skin. It helps to regulate the sebum production in the skin and, thus, is quite effective in tackling oily skin and related issues. It refreshes and rejuvenates the skin and is a great way to get rid of skin issues such as acne, hyperpigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles. This non-evasive process is a great way to remove dirt, debris and impurities from your skin and give you smooth, soft and firm skin.

How Is Carbon Laser Peel Done

Carbon peel laser is done in two steps. The first being the application of a carbon mask and a laser treatment in the second step. Let's see how these two-step work.

1. Application of liquid carbon: To start with the facial, a layer of liquid carbon is applied all over your face. The liquid carbon absorbs any oil, dirt and impurities from your skin and unclogs your skin pores.

2. The laser treatment: Now that the liquid carbon is applied, the technician will use a laser and take it all over your face. The carbon is attracted to the laser and it is pulled off your face by the laser light along with the dirt and impurities and what is left is soft, smooth and rejuvenated skin.

There will be certain tick sounds while the process happens. But that is nothing to worry about. It is just the laser doing its work and taking out the grime and impurities from under your skin.

Your eyes are covered for the whole process and the best thing is that this process doesn't include any pain. Your skin is cleansed and rejuvenated in the gentlest way possible.

What Is The Duration Of Carbon Peel Laser Facial

The process of carbon peel facial is done in 20-30 minutes depending on the area you are getting facial done at. You may need 5-6 sittings of this facial to get the skin of your dreams. However, the number of sittings might increase if you are getting it done for a specific issue such as acne.

Benefits Of Carbon Peel Facial

Carbon peel laser facial has a lot of benefits to offer. Listed below are the major benefits of this facial.

1. Deeply cleanses the skin

The liquid carbon that is applied as the first step during the process has a tendency to pull out the oil, dirt and debris from the skin pores. The laser light used in the second step destroys the carbon and in the process gets rid of the grime pulled out by the carbon earlier. It, therefore, deep cleanses and exfoliates the skin to leave you with plump and healthy skin.

2. Tightens skin pores and balances oil production in the skin[1]

The process of this facial not only pulls the oil out of your skin pores but it also helps to remove the dead skin cells and tighten the skin pores and thus regulates the sebum production in the skin.

3. Rejuvenates the skin

The liquid carbon used in the process seeps deep into your skin and also boosts the collagen production in the skin. This helps improve skin elasticity and give you supple, bouncy, youthful and rejuvenated skin.

4. Answer to multiple skin problems, especially acne[2]

Acne is one of the major skin issue faced by us. This facial effectively helps to fight acne. As mentioned above, this process removes all the unwanted stuff from your skin and thus it can fight any skin issues that you may have. Besides, it also keeps the harmful bacteria at bay that is one of the main causes of skin infection and problems. Dull skin, oily skin, hyperpigmentation, fine lines, wrinkles, blackheads, large pore size, blemishes and scars are among the major skin issues carbon peel facial can solve.

5. Quick And Painless

You might wonder why this a benefit of this facial. But when you look at various skin treatments that take hours and cause you some pain and discomfort, you understand the benefit of this facial. It takes around 30 minutes to do this facial and it is a painless process. What else do we need!

Which Skin Type Is Best Suited For Carbon Peel Laser Facial

Oily or acne-prone skin is the best-suited skin type for this facial. You can also opt for this facial if you deal with dull skin, blemishes, fine lines or wrinkles. This facial is a one-stop solution to many of your skin issues.

Who Shouldn't Opt For Carbon Peel Laser Facial

While this is a great skincare technique, you shouldn't opt for this facial if you are pregnant or breast-feeding or you have any of the following issues.

very dry skin

sensitive skin

cold sores

wounds

skin infection, and

recent sun tanning

Point To Note!

This is a great technique to pamper your skin. But there are certain things that you should know before going for the process so that you don't freak out when it happens.

While it is happening, it might feel a little hot and that is completely fine. You might experience some redness for a few hours. Temporary hair removal is also a possibility. After the procedure is done, your skin might peel for a few days.

All of these scenarios are normal in regards to this process and you have nothing to worry about. However, we suggest you have a discussion with the technician to really know the ins and outs of this process and then decide if this is for you or not.

And if you do get this facial done, do share your experience and thoughts in the comment section below. We would love to hear from you!

View Article References [1] Chung, H., Goo, B., Lee, H., Roh, M., & Chung, K. (2011). Enlarged pores treated with a combination of Q-switched and micropulsed 1064 nm Nd:YAG laser with and without topical carbon suspension: A simultaneous split-face trial. Laser therapy, 20(3), 181–188. doi:10.5978/islsm.20.181 [2] HJ, C., HJ, L., MR, R., & KY, C. (2011). Enlarged pores treated with a combination of q-switched and micropulsed 1064 nm ND: YAG laser with and without topical carbon suspension: a simultaneous split-face trial. Laser therapy, 20(3), 181-188.