The 5 Major Reasons That You Have Large Pores Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Large skin pores is an issue that doesn't bother us much until our mid-20s. This is mainly because this issue becomes more aggressive as we age. While large pores can mostly be attributed to your skin type and genetics, our skin pores can certainly be enlarged by the conditions our skin is exposed to and lack of proper skincare.[1] You don't get how intense this problem is until you see yourself in the mirror and the large pores stare right back at you. Large pores also become frustrating as they expose your skin to many skincare woes such as acne, clogged pores, and blemishes.

If you have encountered large pores yourself and are wondering the reason behind it, we have complied 5 major causes of large pores for you. Let's begin, shall we?

1. Oily Skin Overactive sebaceous glands are a major reason behind large pores. Our skin produces some natural oils that help keep the skin moisturised and healthy. When the oil production in the skin is more than required, you have yourself an oily skin. These overactive glands make your skin vulnerable to dirt and pollution. The bulid-in grime in your skin pores causes them to swell and over time this lead to enlarged pores.[2] Should You Use Moisturiser On Oily Skin? 2. Sun Damage Overexposure to the sun is another reason for the large pores. Prolonged exposure to the harmful rays of the sun can alter your skin and enlarge your pores.[3] When your skin is exposed to the sun for a long time, the collagen production in the skin is reduced and the tissue below the top layer of the skin expands resulting in large pores. Also Read: Home Remedies To Treat Sun Damaged Skin 3. Ageing Ageing is one of the most common reasons for large pores. As you age, so does your skin. With age, our skin losses its elasticity and becomes vulnerable.[4] The skin cell regeneration capacity of the skin also reduces. As a result, there is a build-up of dirt and impurities in the skin pores. This causes your skin pores to swell and causes large pores. Also Read: The Best Anti-Ageing Skin Care Tips You Need To Follow Right Now 4. Picking On The Skin Your bad skincare habits can also be the reason for your large pores. Picking on the zits and popping them, over-scrubbing and constantly messing with the blackheads can expose your skin pores. Your vulnerable skin pores get clogged and you end up with large pores that are frustrating to deal with. 5. Genetics At last, the reason you have no control over- your genetics. When it comes to pore size, your genes play a major role.[5] While you can not do anything to prevent large pores in this case, what you can do is adopt a healthy skincare routine to reduce the appearance of those large pores. Cleansing, exfoliating and keeping the skin moisturised are the important skincare steps that will ensure smooth and flawless skin.