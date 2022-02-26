Types Of Wax: 6 Varieties You Can Use For Hair Removal Skin Care oi-Amritha K

In addition to waxing being unpleasant, choosing which type of wax to use for hair removal can be equally painful. Waxing is a quick, easy, and affordable way to remove unwanted, extra body hair. Choosing the right body wax for a particular part can be confusing when there are so many options available.

Types Of Waxes For Hair Removal

1. Soft wax

Waxing with soft wax, also known as strip waxing, involves spreading a thin layer of warm body wax on top of the skin. Normally, this is applied to larger areas of the body, such as the arms and legs. Using either a stick or a roller, it is applied directly to the skin. Body wax should only be used on a particular area once in a session (never multiple times), as it begins to pull the skin cells, which can cause bleeding and damage.

2. Hard wax

Hard body wax is typically used for small, more sensitive areas, including the upper lip, underarms, and bikini area. The wax is applied warm, directly onto the skin. When it has cooled and hardened, it is then pulled off in the opposite direction of hair growth. There is an advantage to hard wax types in that they do not bind to the skin, but only to the hair.

3. Chocolate wax

Compared to other body wax variants, chocolate wax contains antioxidants and is less painful to apply. In addition to glycerine and oils like soybeans and almonds, chocolate body wax is anti-inflammatory, which is perfect for skin that is prone to redness. Additionally, this wax usually costs more than other types of wax, but it also has skincare benefits.

4. Sugar wax

Traditionally, sugar wax is made from sugar, lemon, and hot water, and has been around for centuries. Sugar wax is similar to hard body wax in that it does not stick to the skin, only the hair, so it can be applied and removed multiple times without affecting the skin. It can also be used on any part of the body and is a more natural alternative to other types of wax.

5. Fruit wax

Fruit body wax works the same way as hard body wax and is recommended for sensitive skin. Because it contains fruit extracts such as berries and plum, this type of wax is antioxidant-rich and contains vitamins that nourish the skin. They're also gentler on the skin than basic soft body waxes, but they're also more expensive.

6. Pre-made wax strips

The pre-waxed strips come with the right amount of cold soft wax already attached and don't require heating. For beginners, this method is the most user-friendly and mess-free option. Besides being easy to use, there is no chance of putting too much product on.

Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 16:25 [IST]