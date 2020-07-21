9 Ways To Use Turmeric For Acne Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Turmeric is often termed as the golden spice. Known for its health benefits, the rich spice turmeric used to enhance the colour and nutritional value of our food also has amazing medicinal properties. If you did not know already, turmeric has been used for thousands of years to boost immunity and impart healthy glow to your skin[1]. But, there is another aspect to this magical spice that makes it the kings of natural homemade skincare and that is its ability to reduce acne.

Acne is a skin condition that infects millions of people and is usually caused due to bacterial infestation and clogged pored. It brings with it inflammation, irritation, pain and itchiness.[2] Turmeric is replete with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties and has therapeutic effects on the skin[3]. It contains a powerful active component, curcumin and polyphenols that help to fight acne, heal the skin and calm the inflamed skin[4]. Turmeric also helps to fight skin pigmentation, thereby relieving you from the stress of dealing with acne scars after the acne is gone[5].

Read on to know how you can use turmeric for acne.

1. Turmeric And Aloe Vera Aloe vera is a skin-enriching plant with medicinal properties. It is proven to be effective against acne and has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties that help to heal the skin faster.[6] What you need ½ tsp turmeric 2 tbsp aloe vera gel Directions for use In a bowl, mix the aloe vera gel with turmeric and aloe vera gel. Apply the mixture on the affected area. Allow it to sit on your skin for about 10 minutes. Rinse it off later using normal water. 2. Turmeric And Neem The strong antibacterial properties of neem[7] with the goodness of turmeric make this one of the best remedies for acne. What you need A handful of neem leaves ¼th tsp of turmeric Directions for use Grind the neem leaves to make a paste. Add turmeric to the neem paste and mix well. Apply it on the acne. Leave it on the skin until it dries. Wash it off later using cold water. 3. Turmeric And Honey Honey is an effective emollient for skin. So while turmeric does its job of fighting the acne, honey makes sure your skin is moisturised and soft. Besides, the antibacterial properties of honey inhibit the growth of bacterial on the skin making it a potent remedy for acne.[8] What you need 1 tsp turmeric ½ tsp raw honey Directions for use In a bowl, take the honey. Add turmeric to it and mix well. Apply the mixture to your face or just over the acne. Let it sit on your skin for 10-15 minutes. Rinse it off using water later. How To Use Vitamin E For Glowing Skin 4. Turmeric And Yogurt The lactic acid present in yogurt helps mildly exfoliate the skin to keep it clean and beautiful, and acne-free for a long time.[9] What you need 2 tbsp yogurt ½ tsp turmeric Directions for use In a bowl, mix the yogurt and turmeric to get a smooth paste. Apply the paste to the affected areas. Leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse it off thoroughly later. 5. Turmeric And Milk Milk contains lactic acid that scrubs the skin off the harmful bacterial and when mixed with turmeric is enough to keep acne at bay.[10] What you need 2 tbsp milk ½ tsp turmeric Cotton ball Directions for use In a bowl, mix the milk with the turmeric. Using the cotton ball, apply the milk and turmeric mixture on the affected areas. Leave it on for 10 minutes to dry. Rinse it off thoroughly using normal water. 6. Turmeric And Lemon Lemon has antibacterial properties that keep the skin clear of any harmful bacteria. Besides, it also has antiseptic properties that have the potential to dry out the most stubborn of zits.[11] What you need ½ tsp turmeric 1 tbsp lemon juice Directions for use Mix lemon juice and turmeric together to get a paste. Apply the paste on the affected areas. Leave it on for about 10 minutes. Rinse it off thoroughly later. 5 Fruit Face Masks You Can Try To Beat Dull Skin Amidst The Lockdown 7. Turmeric And Multani Mitti Excessive oil blocking the hair follicles is the main culprit behind acne. Multani Mitti is a great absorbent and sucks the oil out of the pores to help prevent acne.[12] What you need 2 tbsp Multani Mitti 1 tsp turmeric Water, as needed Directions for use In a bowl, mix turmeric and Multani Mitti, Add enough water in it so as to make a paste. Apply the paste on the affected areas. Leave it on your skin until it dries. Rinse it off later using normal water. Finish it off with some moisturiser. 8. Turmeric And Gram Flour Gram flour is a great exfoliant for the skin. It absorbs the excessive oil produced by the skin to help reduce acne. What you need 1 tsp turmeric 2 tsp gram flour(besan) 2-3 tsp rose water Directions for use In a bowl, mix turmeric and gram flour. Add rose water to the mixture to get a smooth and thick paste. Apply the paste to the affected areas. Let it sit on your skin for 15-20 minutes. Rinse it off thoroughly later. 9. Turmeric And Sandalwood Sandalwood has amazing anti-inflammatory properties and has been used in Ayurveda to heal and soothe the skin.[13] What you need 2 tbsp sandalwood powder ½ tsp turmeric Rose water, as needed Directions for use In a bowl, mix sandalwood powder and turmeric. Add enough rose water to the mixture to get a smooth paste. Apply the paste on the affected area. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Wash it off later using lukewarm water.