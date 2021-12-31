Say Goodbye To Dry Skin This Winter Season: 11 Tips And Tricks Skin Care oi-Amritha K

With the temperature dropping, it is now time to break out those woollen coats and fur boots. As the weather turns cold, your skin becomes the most sensitive. Have you noticed how your skin changes with the seasons? You may have felt that your skin is usually drier and flakier during the winter months.

You can lose moisture from your skin due to cold air, dry indoor heat, low humidity levels, and harsh winter winds. The result can be a much less radiant appearance of your skin, not only on your face but also on your hands, feet, and other exposed areas.

Even when the temperature dips and you cannot escape winter's dry, cold air, there are steps you can take to keep your skin looking healthy.

Tips To Getting Rid Of Dry Skin In Winter

During the winter season, dry skin is more noticeable. The top layer of the skin becomes pale and flaky and feels dry and itchy. Before the cold weather arrives, it is recommended that you follow certain guidelines to protect your skin. By following these simple tips, you can prevent your skin from becoming inflamed, dry, and itchy.

These remedies will enhance your skin's natural radiance and help you say goodbye to dry skin. They also prevent your skin from stretching too much. Most importantly, if these tips are followed every winter, you can say goodbye to dry skin for good. So what are you waiting for? Here are some skincare tips to follow in winter:

1. Hydrate From Within

When it comes to glowing skin naturally, it all starts from within. First, be sure to drink eight glasses of water every day. Your skin will not appear flaky and pale when your body is adequately hydrated.

2. Exfoliate Everyday

Ideally, your skin should be exfoliated every other day. Natural exfoliation should be performed at least twice a week when time permits. By exfoliating your skin, you will remove dead skin cells and prevent stretch marks in the winter.

3. Moisturise Like Crazy

Winter means moisturiser. If you have dry skin, you should make friends with a moisturiser to use during the winter months. In addition to building a protective layer on your skin, it will also keep your skin healthy. You will need to use an oil-based moisturiser if you have dry skin.

4. Pamper Damp Skin

When the skin is damp, pamper it with love. Use a natural body lotion after showering and massage the body upward (this will prevent wrinkles). By following this simple winter skincare tip, your skin will be able to absorb the lotion into the pores, preventing dry skin.

5. Never Rub Your Skin

After bathing or cleansing your skin, do not rub it with a towel. Your skin becomes drier due to this habit, which removes the natural oils. Using a soft towel, pat and dab your skin to retain moisture.

6. Lukewarm Showers Only

When taking a shower, you should use lukewarm water to prevent your skin from becoming dry. While it is very pleasant to take a bath in hot water, this only results in drier and cracked skin. Water that is too hot removes natural oils from the skin, causing it to become dry and flaky. For cleansing and bathing, use lukewarm water since it does not remove the natural oils from the body.

7. Don't Forget The Sunscreen

Even if there is no direct sunlight, sunscreen should always be worn. A good sunscreen with SPF24 will prevent the skin from becoming dry, itchy, and pale.

8. Keep Yourself Covered

Don't let the winter breeze play with your skin too much. Wearing colourful and trendy woollens in the winter will help you look stylish while protecting your skin from the harsh weather. The more you cover your body in the winter, the healthier your skin will be.

9. Don't Rely On Fragrances

Avoid using cleansers and moisturisers that contain aromatic ingredients. Fragrances can make your skin dry and itchy and cause redness and irritation.

10. Consider Non-irritating Fabrics

When dealing with any skin problem, it is advisable to avoid wearing harsh materials. This also applies to dry skin. To reduce the risk of extra physical irritation, consider wearing loose, comfortable, natural fabrics if the skin on your body is particularly dry. You should also avoid washing your clothes in regular detergents. Instead, choose detergents formulated for sensitive skin, which are likely free of harsh chemicals and fragrances.

11. Lip Care Is Important

Do not neglect your lips during the winter months. When the temperatures drop, it is essential to use exfoliants, lip scrubs and homemade lip balms.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 31, 2021, 15:25 [IST]