Taylor Swift Skincare Tips: Tay Tay's Simple Beauty Routine Revealed

At the MTV VMAs 2022, Taylor Swift became the first artist to win the Video of the Year award three times. She won for the 10-minute version of her 2012 breakup song All Too Well. She also had a surprise for her fans - her new album Midnights, which will release on 21 October.

This country-turned-pop star always uses the same beauty products. There's no change in her beauty routine, just her hair. A body lotion is one of her daily products. It's no secret that the hitmaker supports body positivity. Even though there's an impossible beauty standard today, she says ageing's natural.

"These messages tell women that we aren't allowed to age. It's an impossible standard to meet," the Folklore singer said.

Check out Tay Tay's beauty tips below.

Taylor Swift Skincare Tips

1. Swears by moisturisers

"My makeup essentials are mascara, liquid eyeliner, lipstick, natural brown eye shadows, a lash curler, and a moisturiser." Besides soothing and hydrating skin after a long day, a night cream can boost cell turnover and induce repair. Even though moisturisers for the day protect you from the elements -- pollution, dryness, cold, heat, and UV rays -- moisturising at night can help rebuild your skin. "I moisturise my face every night before bed."

2. Body lotion at night

Like her moisturising routine, Taylor applies lotion to her whole body at night. Regularly applying body lotion at night can help smoothen the skin and promote healthy skin cell growth [1].

3. Stick to the right products

This applies to everyone. Be it oily, dry or combination skin, choose the right products for your skin [2]. In a few interviews, Taylor highlighted the importance of sticking to skincare products that are suitable for your skin.

4. Opt for a healthy, well-balanced diet

Taylor loves cooking and eating. Since she's a foodie, she never follows a strict diet plan. Whenever she's hungry, she grabs salads, sandwiches, yoghurts, or vanilla lattes. Her breakfast is heavy and delicious, including buckwheat pancakes topped with ham, parmesan, and fried eggs, while the rest of the meals are lighter [3].

It's essential to drink plenty of water daily, says Taylor Swift. Every day she drinks about ten bottles and more on trips. Water keeps your body hydrated and flushes out toxins. Aside from boosting your immune system, drinking water adds a natural glow to your skin.

"I am drinking a ton of water to re-hydrate completely."

5. Sugar is the enemy

Miss Swift avoids drinking too much coffee or sugary drinks. Rather than drinking coffee in the morning, she drinks orange juice. On weekdays, she consumes healthy meals, and on weekends, she indulges in cheat meals.

Experts believe that sugar molecules enter the body and bind to collagen, a structural protein that gives the skin its youthful appearance. In addition, eating less sugar reduces skin inflammation by reducing the spike in insulin levels and preventing early-ageing signs [4].

6. Regular workouts for superior skin quality

Taylor commits to regular exercise and workouts. Exercise promotes blood circulation to the skin cells, which maintains their vitality by nourishing them [5]. Blood carries oxygen and nutrients throughout the body, including to the skin. Besides providing oxygen, blood flow also assists in removing waste products from the body, including free radicals.