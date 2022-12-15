Just In
Sunscreen Guide For Beginners: How Much To Use? When To Reapply? N More
At any age, wearing sunscreen will protect your skin's health and appearance. Regular use of sunscreen helps prevent sunburns, skin cancer, and premature ageing.
There is no doubt that one could have doubts regarding the use of sunscreen, because none of us are born experts in skincare, are we?
The sunscreen guide is for beginners, but it is really for everyone - truth be told. I have collected answers to some of the most common questions and doubts regarding sunscreen from expert verified articles and videos.
Take a look at the sunscreen guide for beginners.
Sunscreen Guide For Beginners
Aside from protecting your skin from the sun, sunscreen has many other benefits. Not just in summer, but we should apply sunscreen every day of the year. In spite of the fact that it is summer or winter, we must protect our skin from harmful sun exposure. SPFs assist us in this process. Although sunscreen may not be noticeable immediately, it will be beneficial for the long run [1].
Q1: Should I wear sunscreen every day?
We must wear sunscreen daily, no matter what the weather, because UV rays that cause skin cancer and ageing are present regardless of temperature and even in clouds. Both UVA and UVB rays are responsible for the formation of skin cancers. UVA rays penetrate deeper and are also responsible for premature ageing and skin breakdown, whereas UVB rays are shorter in wavelength and cause the skin to burn [2].
Q2: Does sunscreen expire?
The majority of sunscreens have an expiration date and should not be used after that date (usually three years after manufacture). In addition to heat exposure (leaving it in the sun, at the pool, etc.), sunscreen may become less potent than originally intended [3].
You should be using sunscreen every day and reapplying every two hours. If it's been over a year, you're not using enough sunscreen!
Q3: How long should you wait before reapplying?
The recommended interval is every two hours, but sooner if you swim or sweat, even if you have a water-resistant product [4].
Q4: When should sunscreen be replaced?
As far as consistency is concerned, you shouldn't see any changes in consistency. If you see clumps or graininess, the sunscreen is likely not at its highest potency. If it smells funny, it may indicate bacterial contamination.
Q5: SPF 50 vs SPF 75: what's the difference?
It is a measure of how long it would take for UVB radiation to cause redness if you used the sunscreen precisely as instructed. Therefore, in a perfect world, SPF 30 means it would take 30 times longer for the skin to burn than if you didn't use anything. However, sunscreen is rarely used exactly as it is supposed to be. In addition, genetics vary, so someone may need more protection than SPF 30 [5].
It is therefore important to choose a sunscreen that is broad-spectrum which protects against both UVA and UVB rays).
Q6: In the summer, how much SPF should be used on a daily basis?
Use at least SPF 30 or higher on all exposed areas, including the face, neck, chest, hands, and tops of ears.
