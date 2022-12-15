Sobhita Dhulipala Beauty Tips: Secrets To Her Glowing Skin Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Sobhita Dhulipala got our attention as the risque and classy Tara Khanna in Made In Heaven who climbed the social ladder in the most stereotyped way - but I would be wrong to say that her character got any hate for whatever she did to be equals to the Faiza-Adil clan.

Anywhoo, Sobhita really made her mark and since then the doe-eyed beauty has been reigning both the film and fashion arena - her Gucci- x Addidas look and PS-1 roles are enough proof.

Just like her finessed acting and fashion game, her beauty deserves to be written a sonnet about - well, maybe not that much - but still, you get my vibe right? The nuanced actor had shared her beauty secrets, some of her favourite home remedies that she swears by and have been using since forever.

And today, you can take a look into Sobhita Dhulipala's beauty tips, the secrets to her glowing skin and how you can add the same to your skincare routine.

Sobhita Dhulipala Beauty Tips: Secrets To Her Glowing Skin

"I have normal to dry skin, so I moisturise my face thoroughly and then put some primer on. I conceal my under-eyes slightly, use a pinkish nude lip colour and add a glossy balm for a lush hue," says Dhulipala to Vogue.

1. Makeup -off and hot shower on

As a strong advocate of disciplined skincare, Sobhita Dhulipala has mentioned that every night, she removes all of her makeup and takes a hot bath. However, please be careful not to apply hot water directly to your face as it can damage the skin barrier and cause skin problems [1].

"Every night before I go to bed, I make sure to wipe off all my makeup and take a long hot shower with the radio on." she shared in an interview.

2. Besan for exfoliation

When used on the skin, besan assists in balancing the pH levels of the skin, removes dirt and excess oil, exfoliates, and promotes a healthy glow. However, besan should not be used on a daily basis as it may cause dryness [2].

"I use besan on my face as a mild exfoliator," Sobhita shared in an interview.

Here is how you can use besan for skincare: Besan Face Pack For A Quick Refresher; DIY In 5 Steps

3. Fruit on the face

Face masks made from fruit pulp are free of chemicals and preservatives, making them perfect for all skin types. Additionally, fruit pulps are rich in minerals, vitamins, enzymes that whiten the skin, as well as antioxidants that combat acne and mature skin blotches [3].

4. Raw milk for skin revival

As a natural source of sodium, potassium, and calcium, raw milk contributes to the tightening of the skin, the prevention of skin cell damage, and the prevention of ageing.

Here is how you can use raw milk for skincare: Raw Milk For Winter Skincare: 3 Ways To Use It

5. Coconut oil for lips

A home-made lip balm made from coconut oil and shea butter or cocoa butter or beeswax can restore and protect chapped lips. You just need to mix equal parts of coconut oil, shea butter or cocoa butter, and beeswax.

6. Castor oil for eyebrows

Sobhita's eyebrows are what you call perfection and she's got castor oil to thank for it. Although castor oil has not been scientifically proven to regrow hair, it is a low-risk remedy that can help you grow thicker brows [4].

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 13:57 [IST]