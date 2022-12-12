Raw Milk For Winter Skincare: 3 Ways To Use It Skin Care oi-Amritha K

The majority of you may be aware of how milk can benefit your health, but do you also know about how raw milk can benefit your skin? This magical white potion contains important nutrients that strengthen your bones and teeth, but it also acts as a powerful cleanser and moisturiser for your skin.

The process of boiling milk alters its composition and may deprive you of some of the essential nutrients that are naturally present in raw milk. For this reason, it is recommended that you use raw milk for your skincare needs [1].

Raw milk is an effective home remedy to achieve youthful and glowing skin for a variety of reasons. In addition to protecting your skin from free radicals, it fades spots and marks, brightens your skin, enhances hydration, slows down wrinkles, fine lines, and ageing, and also improves skin elasticity, and it can also give you radiant skin [2][3].

As a natural skin care product, raw milk is an effective remedy for various skin conditions during the winter months. It contains lactic acid and antioxidants which help to smooth out the flaky dermal layer. In addition, it reduces the appearance of dark spots, acne and age spots [4].

Let's check out 3 different ways you can use milk for winter skincare.

Raw Milk For Winter Skincare: 3 Ways To Use It

1. Raw milk and rose water

This face pack acts as a skin toner, improves the elasticity of the skin, tightens the skin, prevents sagging, and is anti-ageing.

Ingredients: Rose water and raw milk.

Directions:

Add four to five drops of rose water to two tablespoons of raw milk.

Combine the ingredients.

Apply the paste using a cotton ball after cleaning your face.

Wash your face with normal or lukewarm water.

You may leave the raw milk mix on overnight and wash it off in the morning.

2. Raw milk and honey

This raw milk for winter skincare face pack will smoothen your skin, give a natural glowing complexion, prevent or reduce acne and pimples and will cleanse your skin naturally.

Ingredients: Milk, honey and lemon juice.

Directions:

Make a paste by mixing raw milk, honey, and a few drops of lemon juice.

In a circular motion, apply the paste on your face.

After five minutes, wash it with normal water.

3. Raw milk and carrot juice

The benefits of this face mask include moisturising, tightening, giving the skin a youthful appearance and cleansing the skin naturally.

Ingredients: Raw milk and carrot juice.

Directions:

Combine one teaspoon of carrot juice with two tablespoons of raw milk.

Massage the face for two to three minutes with the mixture applied in a circular motion.

Using normal water, wash your face.

Always do a patch test before trying out the products - be it natural or chemical.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 12, 2022, 18:00 [IST]