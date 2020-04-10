Skincare Essentials: The Products You Should Never Miss In Your Routine

Sunscreen The most important and neglected product in your skincare routine, sunscreen often does not get the credit it deserves. Granted, there are some who swear by sunscreen but they are very few. The UV rays of the sun are very harmful to the skin. Overexposure to the harmful rays of the sun not only can cause skin cancer but also invites other skincare issues such as hyperpigmentation, dryness, clogged pored and acne. Sunscreen provides you protection from all these skin woes by creating a shield between your skin and the sun rays. It is the last step of your skincare routine just before you start applying your make-up. What most people also do not know is that the sunscreen does not work throughout the day. You need to refresh it (reapply it) every 3 hours. If you are working outdoors, you need to apply the sunscreen every 2 hours. It is vital protection your skin needs to keep healthy. There are a lot of options available when it comes to sunscreen. You must invest in a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30.

Lip Balm If you think lip care does not come in your skincare, you are highly mistaken. Lips are one of the most neglected parts of the body. You should not just ignore your chapped and split lips. It tells you that your body needs some extra nourishment. Also, chapped lips can alone ruin your look. You have the perfect skin, the perfect make-up on but the dry and cracked lips can compromise that in an instant. Make lip care a regular part of your skincare routine. Lip balms are heavenly. They not only make your lips soft but also make the lipstick application a lot smoother. Put on some lip balm before applying the lipstick and also before going to sleep. If you are struggling with chapped lips, keep a lip balm handy with you all the time and when you feel your lips getting dry throughout the day, reapply the lip balm. There are lip balms now that have SPF in them and that makes it all the better. If you are not a lipstick person, you can invest in a tinted lip balm and that is all your lips would need.

Moisturiser Dry skin is not very flattering. Not only is it uncomfortable for you, but it also invites a lot of skincare issues. Moisturised skin is healthy, soft and supple. It also deflects many of your skin issues. So, why keep your parched? Provide it with the hydration it needs. One big misconception when it comes to using a moisturiser is that it is meant only for dry skin. That is, in fact, not true. Oily skin needs moisturiser as much as dry skin, if not more. The moisturiser you use for oily skin would be different with ingredients that are suitable for oily skin such that it nourishes the skin without making it oily. Dry skin is not only a skin type but a skin condition as well. And that should tell that you can develop dry skin with time. And that is just the beginning of your skin problems. Applying a generous amount of moisturiser after cleansing or toning your face. Remember the CTM routine- cleansing, toning and moisturising. While you may skip the toning of the skin, you should never ever skip the moisturiser.

Body Lotion The body lotion is the moisturiser for your body. Many of you might be under the impression that your skincare is limited to your face. That is not true. Just as your face, the skin on the body ages with time. We all have seen our parents and grandparents with loose and sagging skin on the arms and legs. And so, your body needs to be moisturised to keep your skin healthy and youthful. The body lotion makes your skin soft and smoother by moisturising it. It also helps soothe itchiness, irritation and flakiness of the skin. For the dry areas of the skin such as the elbows and the knees, body lotion is especially useful. If you have extremely dry skin, your skin will feel calm as you apply the body lotion as it seals the moisture in the skin. The best time to apply the body lotion is right out of the shower when your skin is still wet. The wet skin has two advantages. It helps the lotion to get absorbed in the skin quickly and it also takes up less body lotion. We must warn you here- body lotion is not meant to be used on the face. If you are ever out of your moisturiser, it is not a great idea to put your body lotion on the face. The skin on your face is more sensitive and thin and the formulation of the body lotion is a little bit harsh for the face.