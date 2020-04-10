Just In
Skincare Essentials: The Products You Should Never Miss In Your Routine
Skincare routine is a personal thing. It depends on your skin type, your diet and the weather conditions. It takes years of hit and trials and getting to know your skin to arrive at a skincare regime that works for you. Whether you prefer the basic skincare or you are one with an elaborate skincare routine, there are products that you must never miss. These products are your skincare essential. Your skin needs the nourishment these products provide. These are also the products that you must include in your 'rush morning out of the door' skincare.
As you can guess, these are not some luxury products but the basic products to keep your skin healthy and protected every day. Let's delve right in, shall we?
Sunscreen
The most important and neglected product in your skincare routine, sunscreen often does not get the credit it deserves. Granted, there are some who swear by sunscreen but they are very few. The UV rays of the sun are very harmful to the skin. Overexposure to the harmful rays of the sun not only can cause skin cancer but also invites other skincare issues such as hyperpigmentation, dryness, clogged pored and acne. Sunscreen provides you protection from all these skin woes by creating a shield between your skin and the sun rays.
It is the last step of your skincare routine just before you start applying your make-up. What most people also do not know is that the sunscreen does not work throughout the day. You need to refresh it (reapply it) every 3 hours. If you are working outdoors, you need to apply the sunscreen every 2 hours. It is vital protection your skin needs to keep healthy.
There are a lot of options available when it comes to sunscreen. You must invest in a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30.
Lip Balm
If you think lip care does not come in your skincare, you are highly mistaken. Lips are one of the most neglected parts of the body. You should not just ignore your chapped and split lips. It tells you that your body needs some extra nourishment. Also, chapped lips can alone ruin your look. You have the perfect skin, the perfect make-up on but the dry and cracked lips can compromise that in an instant. Make lip care a regular part of your skincare routine. Lip balms are heavenly. They not only make your lips soft but also make the lipstick application a lot smoother.
Put on some lip balm before applying the lipstick and also before going to sleep. If you are struggling with chapped lips, keep a lip balm handy with you all the time and when you feel your lips getting dry throughout the day, reapply the lip balm. There are lip balms now that have SPF in them and that makes it all the better. If you are not a lipstick person, you can invest in a tinted lip balm and that is all your lips would need.
Moisturiser
Dry skin is not very flattering. Not only is it uncomfortable for you, but it also invites a lot of skincare issues. Moisturised skin is healthy, soft and supple. It also deflects many of your skin issues. So, why keep your parched? Provide it with the hydration it needs. One big misconception when it comes to using a moisturiser is that it is meant only for dry skin. That is, in fact, not true. Oily skin needs moisturiser as much as dry skin, if not more. The moisturiser you use for oily skin would be different with ingredients that are suitable for oily skin such that it nourishes the skin without making it oily.
Dry skin is not only a skin type but a skin condition as well. And that should tell that you can develop dry skin with time. And that is just the beginning of your skin problems. Applying a generous amount of moisturiser after cleansing or toning your face. Remember the CTM routine- cleansing, toning and moisturising. While you may skip the toning of the skin, you should never ever skip the moisturiser.
Body Lotion
The body lotion is the moisturiser for your body. Many of you might be under the impression that your skincare is limited to your face. That is not true. Just as your face, the skin on the body ages with time. We all have seen our parents and grandparents with loose and sagging skin on the arms and legs. And so, your body needs to be moisturised to keep your skin healthy and youthful.
The body lotion makes your skin soft and smoother by moisturising it. It also helps soothe itchiness, irritation and flakiness of the skin. For the dry areas of the skin such as the elbows and the knees, body lotion is especially useful. If you have extremely dry skin, your skin will feel calm as you apply the body lotion as it seals the moisture in the skin.
The best time to apply the body lotion is right out of the shower when your skin is still wet. The wet skin has two advantages. It helps the lotion to get absorbed in the skin quickly and it also takes up less body lotion. We must warn you here- body lotion is not meant to be used on the face. If you are ever out of your moisturiser, it is not a great idea to put your body lotion on the face. The skin on your face is more sensitive and thin and the formulation of the body lotion is a little bit harsh for the face.
Scrub (Face And Body)
Scrubs, however, not a regular step in the skincare routine are nonetheless vital. To completely understand the importance of scrub, you must know what exactly it does. First things first, why do we need scrubs? Simple- it removes the dirt and impurities from the skin. Our skin sheds skin cells daily. These skin cells, if not taken care of build up and end up clogging the skin pores. And we all know that is not great for the skin. It leads to acne, pimples, blackheads etc. On top of that, our skin comes in contact with dirt and pollution every day and that clogs our pores further. Exfoliation, therefore, is necessary to get rid of all the dirt and impurities and unclog the skin pores making your skin fresh, smooth and healthy.
Unfortunately, exfoliation is not a regular part of our skincare regime. We do it once in a while and that is not enough. You need to be regular with your exfoliation. That is not to say that you need to do it every day. Scrubbing the skin every day can make it extremely dry and sensitive and we wouldn't want that, right? Twice a week is more than enough to get a healthy and glowing skin.
And we are not talking just about your face. Your body needs to be exfoliated as well, especially after you enter your mid-20s and 30s. Get some face and body scrub and do it twice a week without fail. Trust us, your skin will thank you later.
Well, that's all. These were the five skincare products that you must never miss in your skincare regime if you want healthy and glowing skin. Remember, skincare is an everyday process. The regular you are, the better results you will have. Be patient and be persistent.