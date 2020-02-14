Holy Grail Skin Care Tips For Everyone Turning 30 Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

You are finally getting there- jumping into your 30s. Turning 30 is a lot of fun. It is going to be the most important decade in our lives. But, with all the glory of the 30s, also comes maturity. Turning thirty requires you to listen to your skin needs and buckle up to the challenge.

As we age, so does our skin. The 30s is the time when our skin starts to show the subtle signs of ageing such as fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin. Your skin would not be as efficient in fighting these challenges as it used to. And thus, it is going to need your help to fight those issues. Apart from signs of ageing, dark circles, pigmentation, dry skin and adult acne are all signs that your skin needs help.

For those of you who follow a proper skincare routine from their mid-twenties, we say well done! You would just need to follow the same path with a few minor tweaks. For those of you who have never been a fan of skincare routines, it is time you start.

It is not as difficult as you think. It is all about following some basic skincare tips, be mindful and you will enjoy a happy and nourished skin in your 30s.

Say Goodbye To Soaps For Real Soaps are harsh on your skin. Period. The high pH of the soaps disbalances the pH of your skin and makes it prone to damage. The skin can fight less damage with age. So, it is best that you say goodbye to the soaps for real and start using face washes religiously. It will make your skin so much happier. Hydration Is The Key When you hit your 30s, your skin is more likely to change in texture. To enjoy the best skin, stay hydrated and keep your skin moisturised. Drink plenty of water throughout the day. You can also switch the plain water with some exciting drinks like fruit juices, coconut water and lemon water. Also, don't expose your skin to very hot water. It strips the moisture of the skin and makes your skin dry and dehydrated. Exfoliate To Tackle Dull Skin Your skin tends to become tired and dull in the 30s. Nothing to be alarmed about. There is a very simple solution for that- exfoliation. Exfoliating the skin twice a week is important. It removes the dead skin cells and impurities from your skin and makes it soft and bright. If you have sensitive or dry skin, keep the exfoliation to once a week. Less Is More We think as we age we need to pile up our stock of skincare products. That's not true. You need less but effective products. Keep your skincare routine very basic and the products in it ideal for your skin type. Sunscreen Is Your Skin’s Best Friend Sun damage is one of the worst things to happen to your skin. The harmful UV rays of the sun can trigger the ageing process of the skin. To prevent that, lather on sunscreen on your skin. Choose your sunscreen wisely. It should have an SPF of at least 30 and should provide protection from both UVA and UVB rays of the sun. Don’t Compromise On Your Sleep The skin rejuvenates while you sleep. It is the best time for your skin to repair itself. And the better you sleep, the better the skin you will get. Get 6-8 hours of sleep every night. Be Regular With Your CTM Routine CTM (cleansing, toning and moisturising) skincare routine is not only effective in your 20s but your 30s as well. It gets rid of all the dirt and grime on your skin, and keep it fresh, soft and supple. Don’t Wear make-up To Bed Don't ever sleep with make-up on. It not only block your pores but also hinders the process of skin rejuvenation. As mentioned above, your skin rejuvenates as you sleep. But, with the layers of make-up on your face and in your skin pores, it becomes difficult. Eat Well Eat healthily. Include green leafy vegetables, fruits and protein-rich foods in your diet. Cut down on sugar. It aids in the ageing of the skin and causes inflammation and redness. Avoid alcohol and smoking as well. Say Hello To Nighttime Skin Care Routine The nighttime skincare routine becomes essential as we age. It gives our skin the boost it needs to rejuvenate during the night. Cleanse your skin before you sleep and put on hydrating night cream.