Should You Use Moisturiser On Oily Skin?

'Do I need to moisturise?' If you have oily skin, you might have come across this dilemma a ton of times. And we get why. Oily skin secrets natural oils more than required and make your skin shiny and greasy. It is, therefore, understandable to think that your skin does not need extra moisture, shiny and grease. But is that all a moisturiser does for your skin? Are you really protecting your skin by skipping the moisturiser? We'll find that in the later section of the post. But, for now, let's talk about oily skin and how to find out if you have one.

Know If You Have Oily Skin

To decide a course of skincare for your skin, it is very important to know your skin type. The products you use on the skin, skincare routine and the precautions you need to take to maintain skin health all depend on your skin type. The very evident symptom of oily skin is a shiny and greasy face[1]. This happens because your skin produces more oil than normal.

Another common signs of oily skin are blackheads, whiteheads, frequent breakouts and large pores. If all these sound familiar, you have oily skin.

How Does A Moisturiser Work?

Before we move on to whether your oily skin needs moisturiser or not, let us understand what a moisturiser does for your skin. You might have heard multiple times to always keep your skin moisturised. Moisturiser is a skincare ingredient that many people swear by. The main task of a moisturiser is to hydrate your skin. It provides a protective shield on your face that traps the moisture in your skin. Moreover, it also helps to balance oil production in the skin. Moisturisers contain ingredients with excellent emollient properties that keep your skin hydrated and nourished[2]. No matter the issue with oily skin, dry and dehydrated skin is not ideal either.

Does Oily Skin Needs Moisturiser?

The simple and direct answer to "does your skin needs moisturiser?" is a definite yes. Our skin secretes oils naturally, that we know as sebum. But, with oily skin, the production of sebum is more. And hence the grease and shine on your face. Another thing to understand is that your skin might turn oily with time. Factors like pollution and hormonal changes are to blame for that. We tend to think that deep cleansing the face is the only and the best way to deal with oily skin. That is not how it works.

When you deep cleanse your skin to beat the oil, you strip the moisture of your skin. And that leads to your skin producing even more oil to balance the loss of moisture. The situation, hence, becomes worse. Moisturising your skin will help balance the oil production and thus improve skin appearance and health.

External factors such as UV rays of the sun, pollution and chemicals in our everyday skincare products can further damage the oily skin. The skin pores get blocked and give way to many skincare issues. Moisturiser gives a nourishment boost to your skin and helps it fight the above-mentioned issues.

What To Look For In A Moisturiser For Oily Skin?

There are a variety of moisturisers available in the market. For different skin types, different skin issues and weather, you will find plenty of options. While choosing a moisturiser for oily skin, you need to have a closer look at the ingredients. Oily skin has larger pores. These can get clogged easily and make the skin worse. To tackle that, you need a moisturiser with non-comedogenic ingredients that won't block your pores. Also, you need ingredients that provide your skin with the required amount of hydration- neither less nor more.

A gel formulation is the best for oily skin. It is lightweight, easily glides on the skin, doesn't make your skin greasy and can control the excess oil of your skin.

Some of the ingredients that you want to look for in a moisturiser for oily skin are listed below.

Glycerin[3]

Jojoba oil[4]

Avocado extracts[5]

Tea tree oil[6]

Hyaluronic acid[7]

Aloe vera extract[8]

Squalene[9]